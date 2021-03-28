The Best PS4 And PS5 Deals From The Latest PlayStation Store Sale

The PlayStation Store is continuing its Mega March sale with a bundle of offers well worth checking out. Whether you’re looking to get stuck into a brand new adventure or just to tuck away some games for the future, there are plenty of deals you can currently nab from across the PS4 and PS5 range. While some deals are repeats from earlier in the month, there are some new standout offers.

Watch Dogs: Legion is leading the pack with a killer deal for everyone yet to purchase the game. Both the PS4 and PS5 versions are going for $49.97, a whopping half-off. You can also grab the Ultimate Edition of the game, which includes the full season pass, for $89.97.

Currently it’s marked as a ‘Deal of the Week’, so note it’s a limited time offer. It is a fantastic thing to see regardless. PS5 games have rarely been discounted since the console launched in November, and this could be the start of something beautiful. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for PS5 game deals, you might want to stay tuned to the PlayStation Store in the coming months.

On the Play At Home front, there’s also some good news. The latest batch of free games is now available for all PlayStation users. Currently, you can grab these games for no cost, and to keep forever (regardless of an active PS Plus subscription):

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Subnautica

ABZÛ

Enter the Gungeon

Moss

Paper Beast

Rez Infinite

The Witness

Thumper

Of those, ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (for PSVR) and The Witness come highly recommended, but all are fantastic games.

On the actual sales front, here’s every major PS4 and PS5 deal currently worth checking out:

Batman: Return to Arkham – $20.98

Borderlands 3 Season Pass (PS5 | PS4) – $37.97

Control – $23.97

Crash Bandicoot 4 (PS4 | PS5) – $64.96

Dead Cells – $21.66

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $13.99

Dying Light – $17.98

Empire of Sin – $38.46

Far Cry: New Dawn – $26.58

Gravity Rush Remastered – $22.47

Grim Fandango Remastered – $4.59

Katamari Damacy REROLL – $29.66

Little Nightmares – $7.48

LocoRoco Remastered – $11.47

MediEvil – $19.97

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality – $23.97

Streets of Rage 4 – $24.66

Tales from the Borderlands – $22.46

The Forest – $11.67

The Sims 4 – $11.98

The Sinking City – $16.99

Tropico 6 – $39.92

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5 | PS4) – $49.97

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition (PS5 | PS4) – $89.97

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5 | PS4) – $41.97

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

Worms Rumble (PS5 | PS4) – $11.66

Zombie Army Trilogy – $6.99

You can peruse the rest of the deals via the PlayStation Store’s Deals page.