Who’s Telling The Truth In FF7 Rebirth’s Swindling Seminar?

Shortly after getting tossed out of the Gold Saucer in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the party will find themselves in need of breaking out of the Dustbowl, also known as Corel Prison. To do so, you’ll have to get some feed for your chocobo to participate in a race. Part of that quest will have you finishing off random tasks in the area. One such is the “Swindling Seminar,” where you must hear out a bunch of NPCs and figure out who is telling the truth.

Read More: 15 Essential Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Side-Quests

The quest requires you to run around the area a bit to figure out what is or isn’t true. If you’re at a complete loss as to who is telling the truth and who is lying, this guide will help you out.

Figuring out who’s lying

You’ll have to figure out who, among five people (with the strangest of names), is telling the truth. The answer switches up each time you play through the game, so I can’t tell you the direct answer. Each NPC will say something about the surrounding area, and you’ll need to go investigate to see if they’re lying.

Unless you’re looking to just breeze past this quest without doing the leg work, I do recommend checking out each area the NPCs mention. For example, you might hear one character say that you have to keep quiet in the Weapon’s Shop, so go ahead and see if that’s true or not by paying the arms dealer a visit. Another character might mention what kinds of drinks are served at the local bar, so you’ll need to head on over to the bar to see if they’re telling the truth.

Fun fact: You can find these liars in the original Final Fantasy VII too! In the original 1997 version of FF7, the party gets into a bit of trouble after visiting the Gold Saucer. After getting sent down to Corel Prison, you can talk to a person standing near the Gold Saucer sign adjacent to the save point and graffitied Shinra sign. He’ll say that the line of people to his right only tell lies. You can talk to them for a little bit for an amusing vignette. Naturally, Rebirth had to take this simple little sequence and blow it up into a whole quest.

But okay, if you don’t want to immerse yourself in the glorious world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, then fine, here are the answers (or maybe I’m lying?).

What’s true and what isn’t

Here are the following truths. If a character says anything to the contrary, they’re lying:

The local bar, Bail Jumper, sells a drink called the Sunshine and waters down its drinks

The weapon store is quiet and it sells Elixirs

Gus’s autobiography, Meditations on the Outlaw Life, is in stock at the bookstore

There is no del Sol Cactuar ( the pink ones ) graffitied on Gus’ place

The rare monster in Beast Battle ground is called Test 0

As mentioned earlier, the game randomizes who is telling the truth, so you might have to hear all of them out. But if you spot a truth before talking to everyone, you can go ahead and make your decision without talking to each character.

Pick the only character who’s telling the truth and you’ll be that much closer to racing your chocobo and earning your freedom!

.