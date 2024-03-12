FF7 Rebirth: All Cactuar Caper Locations In Costa Del Sol

In Chapter 6 of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the latest in the ongoing remake project of the 1997 RPG, you’ll be tasked with earning your way onto the ritzy beach by unlocking some appropriate beach attire. In order to do so, you’ll have to complete a few mini-games.

After Cloud gets his new outfit, you’ll switch perspectives to Aerith, Tifa, and Red XIII. Each of them will be given a few tasks before you can unlock Tifa and Aerith’s beach attire. One of these sees the party race around Costa del Sol to photograph some unusual Cactuars. It can be a little tricky to spot them at first, butthis guide lays out all of their locations. So if you can’t wait to see the girls in their resort clothes, you’re in luck.

How to find the Cactuars in Costa del Sol

There are only four Cactuars you’ll need to photograph as either Aerith or Tifa. You can press left on the D-pad to bring up the unique map indicating the Cactuar locations. L1 will zoom into the map even further. We’ve marked the location of every Cactuar Caper hotspot on the in-game map here:

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

Contrary to what you might assume, you’re not photographing the green Cactuars, but rather the purple/pink ones usually located nearby. Once you’re in the area of a Cactuar Caper, you’ll see a camera icon come up in the top center of your screen. Pull up the camera with up on the D-pad and zoom in on the Cactuar until the percentage meter on the camera’s viewfinder matches up.

Cactuar Caper location 1: the docks

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

Close to where you’ll activate the quest to take pictures of the Cactuars, you’ll see two docks. Go to the left one facing the ocean and you’ll see a pink Cactuar painted on a rock. Snap a photo and move on to the next one.

Cactuar Caper location 2: beach entrance

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

If you head on over to where you previously went to the beach as Cloud before switching over to Aerith and Tifa, you’ll spot the next Cactuar on the “Surf & Suntan” sign.

Cactuar Caper location 3: rocks near Run Wild mini-game

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

If you go southwest from where you gain the Cactuar quest, near the Run Wild mini-game field, you’ll spot a pink Cactuar on some rocks facing the ocean.

Cactuar Caper location 4: fire hydrant near the Shinra 8

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

For the last Cactuar, head back to the boat you arrived on, but don’t go all the way to its boarding entrance. Instead, check out the stretch of boardwalk with a few shops (southeast of where Chadley stands) and look for the southern-most fire hydrant. You’ll find a pink Cactuar spray painted on there.

There’s a lot of fun to be had in Costa del Sol…even if they enforce some weird dress codes at the beach. Which mini-games at FF7’s famous beach resort did you like the most?