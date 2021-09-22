The PlayStation Store Is Running A Whopping Double Discounts Sale

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a whole new sales season this month, with a bunch of great deals on PS5 and PS4 hits and double discounts for PlayStation Plus users. If you’re hankering for a new game or you just want to pick up some recent bangers like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion for cheap, now’s the time to jump onto the store and nab a bargain.

If you’re not already a PlayStation Plus member, you can still get on the action by signing up via the service’s monthly $11.95 fee — and this may work out to be cheaper if you’re planning on grabbing one of the available deals. Everyone who’s not a PlayStation Plus member still gets a discount, but these are nowhere near as good as what PlayStation Plus users get.

Double discounts, double the bargains. You know how it goes.

Here’s the best deals available in the latest PlayStation Store sale:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5 | PS4) – $55.97

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass (PS5 | PS4) – $41.95

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle (PS5 | PS4) – $34.53

Civilization VI – $14.37

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $27.97

Curse of the Dead Gods – $14.97

Desperados III – $39.97

Destroy All Humans! – $32.97

Detroit: Become Human – $19.97

Dishonored + Prey: The Arkane Collection – $64.97

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – $15.97

Empire of Sin – $32.97

Fall Guys – $14.97

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5 | PS4) – $41.97

Lego DC Super-Villains + LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – $27.27

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – $15.97

Maneater (PS5 | PS4) – $29.67

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5 | PS4) – $34.97

Outer Wilds – $21.57

Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition – $53.97

Planet Coaster (PS5 | PS4) – $37.77

Raccoon City Edition (Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3) – $45.97

Soulcalibur VI – $13.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5 | PS4) – $34.97

Stranded Deep – $17.97

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $26.97

Tomb Raider: Definitve Survivor Trilogy – $27.97

Untitled Goose Game – $14.97

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5 | PS4) – $39.97

Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass (PS5 | PS4) – $44.35

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – $27.97

Not bad at all, really! It’s great to see recent hits in this sale and to see prices for PS5 games slipping. They’re not quite accessible for everyone yet, but there’s still plenty of solid deals to dive in with.

You can check out the full range for yourself here. We’ve detailed the best deals on the PlayStation Store currently, but you may spot something we missed.