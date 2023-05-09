‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
PlayStation Has Two Sales On The Go Right Now And The Deals Are Pretty Unreal

Published 2 hours ago: May 9, 2023 at 4:34 pm -
Filed to:bargains
dealsPlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5playstation storeps4ps5sales
Image: PlayStation, Kotaku Australia

PlayStation is running two, count ’em, TWO concurrent sales at the moment, and it’s a good way to score a deal on games that have been hard stuck on your wishlist.

(I know, I know, we’ve been doing a lot of deals yarns lately, but you all seem to like them. Everyone’s trying to save a buck, and could use a bit of escapism in their lives right now. We therefore consider this a public service.)

The first of the two PlayStation Store sales is Golden Week, which focuses on the best Japanese games on PS5 and PS4 alike. Those hoping to cop discounts on their favourite JPRG series like Persona or Shin Megami Tensei are in luck. They even discounted NEO: The World Ends With You, a true rarity. There are MANY more in the Golden Week sale, and I encourage you to have a leaf through.

The second of the two sales is the May Savings sale. This is much broader than the Golden Week sale, and encompasses Western games as well as those from Japan. Here’s just a handful of what we reckon are some of the better deals we saw, but there are SO many more. This is the PlayStation Store equivalent of riffling through the bargain bin at your local JB Hi-Fi. You never know when you’ll uncover a gem.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

