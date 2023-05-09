PlayStation Has Two Sales On The Go Right Now And The Deals Are Pretty Unreal

PlayStation is running two, count ’em, TWO concurrent sales at the moment, and it’s a good way to score a deal on games that have been hard stuck on your wishlist.

(I know, I know, we’ve been doing a lot of deals yarns lately, but you all seem to like them. Everyone’s trying to save a buck, and could use a bit of escapism in their lives right now. We therefore consider this a public service.)

The first of the two PlayStation Store sales is Golden Week, which focuses on the best Japanese games on PS5 and PS4 alike. Those hoping to cop discounts on their favourite JPRG series like Persona or Shin Megami Tensei are in luck. They even discounted NEO: The World Ends With You, a true rarity. There are MANY more in the Golden Week sale, and I encourage you to have a leaf through.

Golden Week Deals

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition 23.97 (50% off)



Kingdom Hearts III: Re Mind $22.47 (50% off)



NEO: The World Ends With You $42.47 (50% off)



Nier Automata: Game of the YoRHa Edition $27.47 (50% off)



Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $22.47 (50% off)



Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse $56.96 (50% off)



Shadow of the Colossus $27.47 (50% off)



Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster $27.98 (60% off)



May Savings

The second of the two sales is the May Savings sale. This is much broader than the Golden Week sale, and encompasses Western games as well as those from Japan. Here’s just a handful of what we reckon are some of the better deals we saw, but there are SO many more. This is the PlayStation Store equivalent of riffling through the bargain bin at your local JB Hi-Fi. You never know when you’ll uncover a gem.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition $62.97 (70% off)



Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Cross Gen Bundle $43.98 (60% off)



NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition $32.48 (75% off)



Guardians of the Galaxy $29.98 (70% off)

