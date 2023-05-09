‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Here Are The Best Deals On GOG This Week

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: May 9, 2023 at 1:56 pm -
Filed to:bargains
dealsgoggood old gamessale
Here Are The Best Deals On GOG This Week
Image: CD Projekt

I’m a certified GOG-head. I love those freaks. They know how to do a good deal, and I’m very appreciative of this. Every time I see a GOG sale, I go bananas at the deals.

As well, GOG rocks thanks to all the games they sell being DRM-free, which means you don’t need to activate them or be online to play them (unless it’s online multiplayer, of course). And last but not least, they’ve really got those Good Old Games to scratch your nostalgia itch.

Because these folks seem to constantly be spinning a good sale (or four), I thought it would only make sense for Kotaku AU’s favourite cheapskate to do a little list of deals from across the GOG website.

These come from a variety of sales that GOG puts on at a time, from seasonal sales to themed sales to publisher sales all running at once. In that case, we’ll be listing the deals based on what sales they’re a part of, and when those sales are set to end.

The best deals of the week on GOG

Wonderful Strategy sale (ends May 10th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. AEST)

Here Are The Best Deals On GOG This Week
Image: Kalypso Media Digital

Cozy Days sale (ends May 11th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. AEST)

gog deals
Image: Humble Games

Focus Entertainment sale (ends May 15th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. AEST)

Here Are The Best Deals On GOG This Week
Image: Focus Entertainment

Zombie Gogalypse sale (ends May 16th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. AEST)

gog deals
Image: Techland

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.