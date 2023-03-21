‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Published 2 hours ago: March 21, 2023 at 3:22 pm
The GOG Spring Sale Has A Little Bit Of Everything
Image: GOG / CD Projekt Red

GOG, rightly known as Good Old Games, is having their GOG Spring Sale alongside Steam’s own Spring Sale, and this one is a real freakin’ good one.

There are a bunch of really cool games, be they AAA or indie, up for grabs as part of this sale. There are some truly bonkers discounts here, and when I say truly bonkers, I mean 90% off multiple really choice titles. It rocks hard, and it’s not just bargain-bin titles either.

There are titles like Psychonauts 2, which is 66% off at the moment. Then there’s XCOM 2, which is 95% off. Sure, we’re seeing XCOM 2 go on sale more and more these days, but it’s a great game and $4.55 is a very nice price for it. Also, I am of the personal opinion that everybody should play Psychonauts. But hey, that’s just me.

Anywho, let’s get on with it. If you’d like to check out the full sale you can do so here, but we’ve made this big old list of games on sale that we think you should check out.

Note: All prices are in Australian dollars.

The best deals from the GOG Spring Sale

The GOG Spring Sale ends on April 3rd, 2023.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

