The GOG Winter Sale Is Hot As Hell

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: December 20, 2022 at 4:02 pm
Image: GOG

Good Old Games a.k.a GOG, CD Projekt Red’s gaming marketplace, is often the forgotten sibling of the gaming marketplace world. Their GOG Winter sale on the other hand is looking pretty unforgettable.

With over 4000 games on sale, it seems like there’s something for everybody here for a good price. There are singular games on sale, genre-based bundles, and build-your-own bundles, and there’s even a free game available! You love to see it.

While we can’t list every single game that’s on sale (there are too many, I’m so tired), there are quite a few normally-pricey games that have a big fat chunk taken out of their price points. Would you believe that XCOM 2 is only $4.55, down from $89.95? Me neither.

We’ve rounded up a bunch of these deals for you to check out, which include some new games, some indie games, some classic games, and (in GOG fashion) some good old games.

If you’d like to look at the full GOG Winter Sale, you can follow this link here. In the meantime, here are some of the juiciest deals available!

Best GOG Winter Sale deals

There are plenty more where they came from, but I like to think we’ve gotten some good picks here. Especially Brutal Legend, a game that I almost forgot about but holds a special place in my heart.

Merry Chrimbus and happy pickins, folks!

