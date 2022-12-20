The GOG Winter Sale Is Hot As Hell

Good Old Games a.k.a GOG, CD Projekt Red’s gaming marketplace, is often the forgotten sibling of the gaming marketplace world. Their GOG Winter sale on the other hand is looking pretty unforgettable.
With over 4000 games on sale, it seems like there’s something for everybody here for a good price. There are singular games on sale, genre-based bundles, and build-your-own bundles, and there’s even a free game available! You love to see it.
While we can’t list every single game that’s on sale (there are too many, I’m so tired), there are quite a few normally-pricey games that have a big fat chunk taken out of their price points. Would you believe that XCOM 2 is only $4.55, down from $89.95? Me neither.
We’ve rounded up a bunch of these deals for you to check out, which include some new games, some indie games, some classic games, and (in GOG fashion) some good old games.
If you’d like to look at the full GOG Winter Sale, you can follow this link here. In the meantime, here are some of the juiciest deals available!
Best GOG Winter Sale deals
- Dishonored: Complete Collection (3 games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- The Evil Within 2
- Psychonauts 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- XCOM 2
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Lords of the Fallen – GOTY Edition
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Thief: Gold
- Psychonauts
- Brutal Legend
- State of Mind
- Darkest Dungeon
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Anodyne
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
- Down in Bermuda
- Pathologic Classic HD
- The Adventure Pals
There are plenty more where they came from, but I like to think we’ve gotten some good picks here. Especially Brutal Legend, a game that I almost forgot about but holds a special place in my heart.
Merry Chrimbus and happy pickins, folks!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in