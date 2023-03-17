Steam Spring Sale Takes 93% Off The Valve Complete Pack

The Steam Spring Sale is upon us, and while can’t take advantage of the 10% off Steam Decks over here, we can take advantage of all the bargains on display.

Note: All listed prices are in Australian dollars.

The Steam Spring Sale is one of the online gaming marketplace’s big seasonal sales, and covers a whole lot of ground in terms of price cuts on old games, new games, upcoming games, and yes, the Steam Deck. For regions that can get the Steam Deck directly from Steam, the consoles are 10% off. But that’s not us, is it? Not yet, at least.

But Valve has given the world something, and that’s almost their entire collection at a low, low price. The Valve Complete Pack is currently going for $15.46, which is 93% off of the original price of $213.29. The bundle consists of the following games developed and/or published by Valve:

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero

Day of Defeat: Source

Team Fortress Classic

Day of Defeat

Deathmatch Classic

Half-Life: Opposing Force

Ricochet

Half-Life

Half-Life: Blue Shift

Half-Life 2

Counter-Strike: Source

Half-Life 1: Source

Half-Life 2: Episode 1

Portal

Half-Life 2: Episode 2

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Portal 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (free)

Team Fortress 2 (free)

Dota 2 (free)

The Lab (free)

All that for $15.46 is pretty good!

In true cheapskate fashion (and perhaps to cope with the lack of Steam Deck), I’ve decided to compile a list of some of the best deals from the Steam Spring Sale that you can get amongst before the sale ends on March 24th. As always, I’m living by the mantra of my queen Fran Fine, nothing listed below is discounted for less than 50% off.

The best deals from the Steam Spring Sale

I hope you find something there that you like, and if you don’t? You can check out the full Steam Spring Sale here.