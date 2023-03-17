Steam Spring Sale Takes 93% Off The Valve Complete Pack

The Steam Spring Sale is upon us, and while can’t take advantage of the 10% off Steam Decks over here, we can take advantage of all the bargains on display.
Note: All listed prices are in Australian dollars.
The Steam Spring Sale is one of the online gaming marketplace’s big seasonal sales, and covers a whole lot of ground in terms of price cuts on old games, new games, upcoming games, and yes, the Steam Deck. For regions that can get the Steam Deck directly from Steam, the consoles are 10% off. But that’s not us, is it? Not yet, at least.
But Valve has given the world something, and that’s almost their entire collection at a low, low price. The Valve Complete Pack is currently going for $15.46, which is 93% off of the original price of $213.29. The bundle consists of the following games developed and/or published by Valve:
- Counter-Strike: Condition Zero
- Day of Defeat: Source
- Team Fortress Classic
- Day of Defeat
- Deathmatch Classic
- Half-Life: Opposing Force
- Ricochet
- Half-Life
- Half-Life: Blue Shift
- Half-Life 2
- Counter-Strike: Source
- Half-Life 1: Source
- Half-Life 2: Episode 1
- Portal
- Half-Life 2: Episode 2
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Portal 2
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (free)
- Team Fortress 2 (free)
- Dota 2 (free)
- The Lab (free)
All that for $15.46 is pretty good!
In true cheapskate fashion (and perhaps to cope with the lack of Steam Deck), I’ve decided to compile a list of some of the best deals from the Steam Spring Sale that you can get amongst before the sale ends on March 24th. As always, I’m living by the mantra of my queen Fran Fine, nothing listed below is discounted for less than 50% off.
The best deals from the Steam Spring Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Valve Complete Pack (consists of literally every game made by Valve, sans VR)
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER DELUXE EDITION
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- It Takes Two
- Chivalry 2
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Psychonauts 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
- NBA 2K23
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Slime Rancher
- L.A. Noire
- Ghostrunner
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Golf Gang
- Undertale
- SPORE
- Metro Exodus
- Dead by Daylight
- Celeste
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Dead Cells
- Yakuza 0
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Hotline Miami
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Planet Zoo
- Stellaris
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- DEATHLOOP
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Planet Coaster
- Half-Life: Alyx
- DOOM Eternal
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- NieR: Automata
- Hades
I hope you find something there that you like, and if you don’t? You can check out the full Steam Spring Sale here.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in