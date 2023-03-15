Fanatical BYO Triple Pack Is A Bonkers $4.95 Deal

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I feel like I’m becoming the Kotaku Australia Cheapskate at this point, but I simply love a good deal. Fanatical has an absolutely unreal Build Your Own Triple Pack deal for Spring going right now. Autumn here, of course.

Fanatical is an online games marketplace that’s been around for a long while now, dropping all sorts of banger prices on PC games for those of us who game on a budget. On top of providing gamers with cheap games, they actually provide a number of resources for coders, programmers, game developers, and others wanting the break into the tech industry with a myriad of educational bundles. Seriously, if you’re looking for tech/coding/game dev resources, check their bundles out.

But that’s not what we’re here for. What we’re here for is the fact that you can get a bunch of really cool indie games for under $5 as part of the Fanatical Build Your Own Triple Pack Spring Edition. Very specifically, the indie cult hit Pathologic 2 and classic heist simulator Payday 2 are part of this bundle. And then, you can choose one more to go with them, and you’ve got yourself a killer bundle for $4.95. That’s good shit.

In terms of what other games are available to bundle into the Fanatical Spring Edition BYOTP:

If you’d like to take advantage of the bundle, you can find it here. If you’re looking for a recommendation, I would highly recommend going for Pathologic 2, Golf Club Wasteland, and Samudra. I think there’s a little something for everybody here.

Unfortunately, there’s no place on the page that states when the Fanatical Spring Edition BYOTP ends, so I guess it’s just a case of ‘while stocks last’.

Also, you can get seven Leisure Suit Larry games for $1.59. If you care.