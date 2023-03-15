‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Fanatical BYO Triple Pack Is A Bonkers $4.95 Deal

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: March 15, 2023 at 4:39 pm -
Filed to:bargain
dealsfanatical
Fanatical BYO Triple Pack Is A Bonkers $4.95 Deal
Image: tinyBuild / Starbreeze / Untold Tales
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I feel like I’m becoming the Kotaku Australia Cheapskate at this point, but I simply love a good deal. Fanatical has an absolutely unreal Build Your Own Triple Pack deal for Spring going right now. Autumn here, of course.

Fanatical is an online games marketplace that’s been around for a long while now, dropping all sorts of banger prices on PC games for those of us who game on a budget. On top of providing gamers with cheap games, they actually provide a number of resources for coders, programmers, game developers, and others wanting the break into the tech industry with a myriad of educational bundles. Seriously, if you’re looking for tech/coding/game dev resources, check their bundles out.

But that’s not what we’re here for. What we’re here for is the fact that you can get a bunch of really cool indie games for under $5 as part of the Fanatical Build Your Own Triple Pack Spring Edition. Very specifically, the indie cult hit Pathologic 2 and classic heist simulator Payday 2 are part of this bundle. And then, you can choose one more to go with them, and you’ve got yourself a killer bundle for $4.95. That’s good shit.

In terms of what other games are available to bundle into the Fanatical Spring Edition BYOTP:

If you’d like to take advantage of the bundle, you can find it here. If you’re looking for a recommendation, I would highly recommend going for Pathologic 2, Golf Club Wasteland, and Samudra. I think there’s a little something for everybody here.

Unfortunately, there’s no place on the page that states when the Fanatical Spring Edition BYOTP ends, so I guess it’s just a case of ‘while stocks last’.

Also, you can get seven Leisure Suit Larry games for $1.59. If you care.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.