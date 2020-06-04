Grab A Killer SEGA Classics Bundle For $15

Game sale season is upon us — and Fanatical is joining in the fun with its latest sale: Bundle Fest. There's a bunch of fantastic PC bundles going cheap during the event with more being added every day. Currently, the best of the lot is the SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics Bundle, containing the best of SEGA's retro classics for $15.45. Here's what's in the bundle, and the best of everything else on offer.

The SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics Bundle features an all-star line-up of SEGA retro classics including hits like Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Ecco the Dolphin, Phantasy Star and more. You can check out the full list of games in the bundle here.

It's a pretty slick deal and represents some of SEGA's best efforts — but it's not the only awesome bundle currently on offer.

Fanatical's Bento Bundle 3 features a bunch of anime-inspired games like titty zombie shooter Dead or School, the adorable Cat Quest, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom and more for $9.99.

The Indie Gems bundle is also worth a look. It's just $4.19 and contains a handful of upcoming and awesome indie titles like Brawlout, OPUS and TRI.

Latecomers to the PAYDAY heist franchise can also grab a massive PAYDAY 2 Legacy Bundle that contains the base game and 36 pieces of DLC for $18.99.

Classic BioWare game Neverwinter Nights also has its own Enhanced Edition bundle with four seperate DLC included for $8.69.

The Kingslayer Bundle is the strangest bundle of the lot and features an odd mix of games that include Grid - 2019, Expedition: Vikings, Duke Nukem Forever and Guilty Gear Xrd-REVELATOR- for $8.29. It's a weird deal, but you might find something here you like.

There's also the mysterious Enchanted Bundle, which contains a bunch of soulful dramas like Syberia 3, Yesterday Origins and... Garfield Kart. If you find yourself inside the weird venn diagram of Garfield and murder mystery fans, then bundle away — it'll set you back just $7.95. It's definitely worth it for the laugh.

If you're in a gambling mood, Fanatical also has its usual mystery bundles available. You don't always get bangers in these bundles, but sometimes you do get lucky. You can choose from the Premium Mystery bundle, which has three "A-grade" mystery Steam keys or the Mystery Mayhem Bundle, which contains a mix of up to 10 indie and AAA games for $11.19.

There's also a Leisure Suit Larry bundle on offer, if you're into that sort of thing.

You can view every bundle currently available on Fanatical here with new bundles being added every day of Bundle Fest.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.