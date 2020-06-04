Game Companies Say They're Supporting Black Lives Matter, But Few Are Offering Specifics

The New Cyberpunk: The Promise Of A Brighter Video Game Future

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Grab A Killer SEGA Classics Bundle For $15

fanatical bundle deals pc games

Game sale season is upon us — and Fanatical is joining in the fun with its latest sale: Bundle Fest. There's a bunch of fantastic PC bundles going cheap during the event with more being added every day. Currently, the best of the lot is the SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics Bundle, containing the best of SEGA's retro classics for $15.45. Here's what's in the bundle, and the best of everything else on offer.

The SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics Bundle features an all-star line-up of SEGA retro classics including hits like Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Ecco the Dolphin, Phantasy Star and more. You can check out the full list of games in the bundle here.

It's a pretty slick deal and represents some of SEGA's best efforts — but it's not the only awesome bundle currently on offer.

Fanatical's Bento Bundle 3 features a bunch of anime-inspired games like titty zombie shooter Dead or School, the adorable Cat Quest, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom and more for $9.99.

The Indie Gems bundle is also worth a look. It's just $4.19 and contains a handful of upcoming and awesome indie titles like Brawlout, OPUS and TRI.

Latecomers to the PAYDAY heist franchise can also grab a massive PAYDAY 2 Legacy Bundle that contains the base game and 36 pieces of DLC for $18.99.

Classic BioWare game Neverwinter Nights also has its own Enhanced Edition bundle with four seperate DLC included for $8.69.

The Kingslayer Bundle is the strangest bundle of the lot and features an odd mix of games that include Grid - 2019, Expedition: Vikings, Duke Nukem Forever and Guilty Gear Xrd-REVELATOR- for $8.29. It's a weird deal, but you might find something here you like.

There's also the mysterious Enchanted Bundle, which contains a bunch of soulful dramas like Syberia 3, Yesterday Origins and... Garfield Kart. If you find yourself inside the weird venn diagram of Garfield and murder mystery fans, then bundle away — it'll set you back just $7.95. It's definitely worth it for the laugh.

If you're in a gambling mood, Fanatical also has its usual mystery bundles available. You don't always get bangers in these bundles, but sometimes you do get lucky. You can choose from the Premium Mystery bundle, which has three "A-grade" mystery Steam keys or the Mystery Mayhem Bundle, which contains a mix of up to 10 indie and AAA games for $11.19.

There's also a Leisure Suit Larry bundle on offer, if you're into that sort of thing.

You can view every bundle currently available on Fanatical here with new bundles being added every day of Bundle Fest.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature pc-gaming the-bests thebests

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

There’s never been a better time to play games on PC. Not only does the PC get the lion’s share of the best new games, PC gamers can choose from a back catalogue that makes even the most stocked console library look paltry.
au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles