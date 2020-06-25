The Best PC Game Deals From Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale

Fanatical’s back at it again with a brand new sale featuring the latest (and hottest) PC games around. The big ticket item here is Persona 4 Golden for $25.49 ⁠— it’s a brand new release and the 15 per cent discount is mighty good. You can also grab cheap game keys for the newest Jackbox Party Pack, Planet Coaster, Pillars of Eternity and more. There’s over 5,000 deals to sift through, so let’s get started.

Here’s the best deals on offer at Fanatical.

When you spend over $15 in the sale, you’ll also get a free copy of robot battler Override: Mech City Brawl.

Fanatical is also currently offering a bunch of bundles that are well worth checking out. Some of these are ending soon so check them out and be quick if you’re keen.

You can check out everything on sale over at Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale hub. We can’t include every game deal, so if you see something you like that’s not on the list feel free to share it in the comments below.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.