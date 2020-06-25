The Best PC Game Deals From Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale

Fanatical’s back at it again with a brand new sale featuring the latest (and hottest) PC games around. The big ticket item here is Persona 4 Golden for $25.49 — it’s a brand new release and the 15 per cent discount is mighty good. You can also grab cheap game keys for the newest Jackbox Party Pack, Planet Coaster, Pillars of Eternity and more. There’s over 5,000 deals to sift through, so let’s get started.
Here’s the best deals on offer at Fanatical.
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition – $65.02
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – $14.47
- Borderlands 3 – $41.37
- Code Vein – $50.39
- Conan Exiles – $22.78
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Pack (Includes Darksiders I-III + DLC) – $40.92
- Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition – $16.65
- Death end re;Quest – $22.78
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided: Digital Deluxe Edition – $8.80
- Disgaea 5: Digital Dood Edition – $31.98
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – $25.48
- Imperator: Rome – $13.66
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead – $30.06
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $21.47
- Life is Strange: The Complete Season – $5.78
- Megadimension Neptunia VII – $14.47
- Moving Out – $28.76
- My Time At Portia – $15.52
- Overcooked! 2 – $19.77
- PAYDAY 2 – $2.89
- Persona 4 Golden – $25.49
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition – $10.83
- Planet Coaster – $16.23
- Planet Zoo: Deluxe Edition – $59.21
- Railway Empire – $33.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $12.13
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $27.89
- Skater XL – $23.16
- Soul Calibur VI: Deluxe Edition – $29.30
- Sniper Elite 4: Digital Deluxe Edition – $28.17
- Stellaris – $13.66
- Strange Brigade: Digital Deluxe Edition – $25.06
- Superhot VR – $17.97
- Tekken 7 – $14.41
- The Escapists 2 – $7.55
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $30.06
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $14.71
- Tropico 6 – $45.46
- Tyranny: Gold Edition – $35.46
- Yooka-Laylee – $12.53
- YouTubers Life – $12.22
When you spend over $15 in the sale, you’ll also get a free copy of robot battler Override: Mech City Brawl.
Fanatical is also currently offering a bunch of bundles that are well worth checking out. Some of these are ending soon so check them out and be quick if you’re keen.
- Reaper Bundle 3 ($7.89): Includes Styx: Master of Shadows, F1 2018 and more
- Indie Gems Bundle ($4.19): Includes Brawlout, OPUS and more
- Staff Picks Bundle ($7.79): Includes Bomber Crew, The Final Station and more
- Untamed Bundle ($8.39): Includes Figment, Through the Woods and more
- Golden Mystery Bundle ($11.19): Includes 10 mystery keys and a chance to win Fanatical vouchers
You can check out everything on sale over at Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale hub. We can’t include every game deal, so if you see something you like that’s not on the list feel free to share it in the comments below.
