Score PC Games At A Bargain Price With Fanatical’s Bundlefest

Fanatical’s Bundlefest is bringing the goods, with bargain game bundles dropping daily this week until Friday — and so far the Prestige Collection and Killer Bundles are bringing the goods if you’re after some new PC games on a budget. If you’ve not yet got your hands on Deathloop, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Afterimage, or (somehow) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fanatical’s current bundles offer all of these and then some at varying price tiers.
If you’re keen to check out the budget-friendly bundles currently available during Fanatical’s Bundlefest, we’ve rounded up the full list of what’s available now in the customisable build-your-own Prestige Collection and the highly-anticipated killer bundle.
Fanatical Prestige Collection
You can snag these titles via Fanatical for $25.79 for two games, $37.89 for three, or $49.89 for four — meaning you can pick the games you actually want and avoid filling your Steam library with the ones you don’t.
- Deathloop
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Thymesia
- Afterimage
- Nine Years of Shadows
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Session: Skate Sim
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition
- Strange Horticulture
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- House Flipper
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife
- The Tenants
- Bravery and Greed
- Field of Glory II: Medieval
- Wobbledogs
- Ship of Fools
- Turbo Golf Racing
Fanatical Killer Bundle 27
Fanatical’s Killer Bundle 27 offers only one tier for all 20 games, coming in at $42.95 for $710.74 worth of games – that’s a savings of 94%. 17 of the titles are verified or rated playable on the Steam Deck as well, if you’re wanting (or even have) the handheld experience.
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Senko no Ronde 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Troublemaker
- Wolfenstein 3D
- King’s Bounty II
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death
- Iron Harvest
- Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
- ICBM
- Lost Castle
- Wayward
- Internet Cafe Simulator 2
- Dreamscaper
- Terror or Hemasaurus
- Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder
- Finding Paradise
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Fanatical is also offering the VIP Mystery Bundle for $7.99, which comes with three handpicked mystery Steam keys for titles with Very Positive and above ratings, over 1,000 reviews, or released in the last 12 months – so you can bet you’ll be getting a fresh new title or a much-loved game no matter what.
More bundles will continue to drop each day until Friday, so there’s plenty more great deals to check out throughout the week if you’re not quite sold on the selection so far – so keep an eye on the website for more bargains as they go live.
Lead Image Credit: Bethesda
