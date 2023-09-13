Score PC Games At A Bargain Price With Fanatical’s Bundlefest

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Fanatical’s Bundlefest is bringing the goods, with bargain game bundles dropping daily this week until Friday — and so far the Prestige Collection and Killer Bundles are bringing the goods if you’re after some new PC games on a budget. If you’ve not yet got your hands on Deathloop, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Afterimage, or (somehow) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fanatical’s current bundles offer all of these and then some at varying price tiers.

If you’re keen to check out the budget-friendly bundles currently available during Fanatical’s Bundlefest, we’ve rounded up the full list of what’s available now in the customisable build-your-own Prestige Collection and the highly-anticipated killer bundle.

Fanatical Prestige Collection

You can snag these titles via Fanatical for $25.79 for two games, $37.89 for three, or $49.89 for four — meaning you can pick the games you actually want and avoid filling your Steam library with the ones you don’t.

Deathloop

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Thymesia

Afterimage

Nine Years of Shadows

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Session: Skate Sim

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition

Strange Horticulture

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

House Flipper

Outward Definitive Edition

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife

The Tenants

Bravery and Greed

Field of Glory II: Medieval

Wobbledogs

Ship of Fools

Turbo Golf Racing

Fanatical Killer Bundle 27

Fanatical’s Killer Bundle 27 offers only one tier for all 20 games, coming in at $42.95 for $710.74 worth of games – that’s a savings of 94%. 17 of the titles are verified or rated playable on the Steam Deck as well, if you’re wanting (or even have) the handheld experience.

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Senko no Ronde 2

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Troublemaker

Wolfenstein 3D

King’s Bounty II

Zombie Army Trilogy

Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death

Iron Harvest

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

ICBM

Lost Castle

Wayward

Internet Cafe Simulator 2

Dreamscaper

Terror or Hemasaurus

Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder

Finding Paradise

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Fanatical is also offering the VIP Mystery Bundle for $7.99, which comes with three handpicked mystery Steam keys for titles with Very Positive and above ratings, over 1,000 reviews, or released in the last 12 months – so you can bet you’ll be getting a fresh new title or a much-loved game no matter what.

More bundles will continue to drop each day until Friday, so there’s plenty more great deals to check out throughout the week if you’re not quite sold on the selection so far – so keep an eye on the website for more bargains as they go live.

Lead Image Credit: Bethesda