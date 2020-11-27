Control Is Even Cheaper In Fanatical’s Black Friday Sale

It wouldn’t be an epic Black Friday without some Fanatical deals, and this year there’s some whopping PC games on special from Death Stranding to Persona 4 Golden, Doom Eternal, Control and more. There are more than 5,000 games currently on sale but if you don’t want to get stuck in, we’ve done the legwork for you.

Control: Ultimate Edition for $25.17 is a total steal at Fanatical right now (and the price beats Green Man Gaming‘s offer by about 30 cents), as is the previously mentioned Anno 1800 deal which includes the entire Complete Edition for $46.48. There’s also savings on a bunch of great indies, AAA hits and more.

Here’s a roundup of Fanatical’s best Black Friday deals:

If you’d like to try your luck this Black Friday, you can also pick up Fanatical’s Diamond Mystery Bundle for a chance to grab some hot AAA games cheap.

Note: Some of these deals are limited time and may not be available after Black Friday.

You can check out the entire list of 5,000+ games on sale here. There’s plenty to wade through and many excellent deals we haven’t mentioned here. Get cracking!

Check out Kotaku Australia for all the latest and greatest in game, console and accessory deals this Black Friday.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.