Grab Crusader Kings 3 For $48 In Green Man Gaming’s Black Friday Sale

Ah, Black Friday. You’re the gift that never stops giving. Green Man Gaming is the latest online retailer to join the sales frenzy with a bunch of discounts on the latest and greatest PC games around. The flagship deal here is Crusader Kings 3 for $47.57, the cheapest the game has been since it launched in September. As one of 2020’s best games, it’s hard to look past that price — but there are plenty of other PC gaming deals that may also tempt you.

Dark Souls: Remastered is awaiting your sword at $24.92, the Borderlands 3 crew could use your help for $25.53 and the lands of Tamriel await in The Elder Scrolls Online, currently going for $13.98.

If you've got benchmarking on the mind, you can also grab the excellent 3DMark for $6.44 via Green Man Gaming. It's the program we use at Kotaku Australia for all our PC hardware reviews, and it comes highly recommended.

Here's the best of the rest deals around:

You can check out the full catalogue of games on sale at Green Man Gaming's Black Friday Deals hub here. There's plenty on offer so if you're looking for something to tide you over into the pre-Cyberpunk 2077 holiday season, GMG has you covered.

Have a squizz, you might just find a real gem for your collection.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for the latest Black Friday deals on games, consoles and accessories.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.