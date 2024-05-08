Win A $5k Gaming PC Setup If You Buy (Checks Notes) Supplements

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been looking to make the jump from console gaming to PC, or you don’t want to shell out the big bucks for a much overdue upgrade for your current rig, this giveaway could help you get there. LevlUp, which sells a range of supplements that are branded as “gaming boosters” are giving away a gaming PC setup valued at $5,000.

Outside of that major prize, LevlUp will also be giving away bespoke full-wrap shakers daily. To enter, all you need to do is buy a LevlUp Gaming Booster between now and May 31, then head over to the brand’s website to fill out the competition form.

So what exactly is a “gaming booster”? According to Levlup, its supplements are ready-to-mix powders that include “an expert blend of 200mg caffeine, amino acids, vitamins and plant extracts”.

Personally, I don’t understand the concept of “gaming supplements”. I think you should drink a Redbull on an empty stomach like a normal person (Author’s note: please, do not do this). But I do understand that gaming PCs can be pretty expensive to set up and maintain if you want to keep it cutting-edge.

Plus, if you’re already someone who consumes dietary supplements (gaming or non-gaming), then this giveaway is a nice overlap of your interests.

Here’s everything that’s included in LevlUp’s Ultimate Gaming Setup giveaway.

What can you win with the LevlUp giveaway?

Image: LevlUp

LevlUp will be giving away a major prize to two winners – one based in Australia and one in New Zealand – with a total value of $5,000.

Here’s what’s included in the “Ultimate LevlUp Gaming Set Up” prize:

Pre-built Gaming PC (worth up to AU$1,636/NZ$1,387.72)

Omnidesk Ascent Radiance

Secretlab TITAN Evo Gaming Chair

MSI 27″ Optix G274F FHD 180Hz G-Sync Compatible IPS Monitor

Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech Pro X 2 Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset

LevlUp’s Gaming Boosters come in six flavours and retail for $59.95 each for a 320g tub. They’re available to purchase from Gamer Fuel, Amazon Australia, Nutrition Warehouse and Mighty Ape.

You can check out LevlUp’s Ultimate Gaming Set Up giveaway here.

Image: Kotaku Australia