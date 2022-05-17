Become A Hero All Might Would Be Proud Of With Our NZXT Giveaway

You there! You look like you’re ready to ‘become the hero you want to be.’

Our mates at NZXT are looking to give your gaming setup the upgrade it needs to take your game from every day to All Might. Have you seen NZXT’s All Might PC case? Truly a sight to behold, a tower fit for a superhero. Want to get your hands on one and start building that legendary gaming PC you’ve always dreamed of? Do we have the giveaway for you.

Here’s what our major winner will take home:

The winner’s MiniTKLb keyboard and Lift Mouse will be theirs to customise as they see fit. NZXT will help the winner customise their MiniTXL before assembling it and getting it out to them as quickly as they can. The Lift Mouse has several options to choose from: black or white, and with blue, aqua, purple, orange, or yellow accents. Don’t worry, we’ll have a customisation checklist for the winner so we get their order exactly right.

‘A hero can always break out of a tough spot.’

Here’s how to enter our My Hero Academia NZXT All Might giveaway: hit the widget embedded below and pop your details in. We’ll need those to send prizes out if you win. If you can’t see the widget, make sure you turn off your Adblock/extensions and then refresh this page. We’ll ask you to follow our Kotaku Australia email newsletter, and then ask a simple question. As you may be aware, we prefer to keep our competitions fun and creative, so here’s your heroic task: To get involved, all you have to do is invent a My Hero Academia hero for us. Tell us about their Quirk, and their struggle, in 100 words or less to go in the running.

Are they an Emitter, a Transformer, or a Mutant? Can they control others with the power of their mind, or are they a shapeshifter? Do they have a strange or otherwise odd bodily mutation that grants them a special skill? The floor is wide open. Get creative.

Remember: it’s 100 words or less, and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We only have ONE major NZXT bundle to give away, valued at $625. As with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The question should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game. The giveaway runs from Tues, 17th May until Monday, 7th June, 2022. Winners will be notified via email following the conclusion of the competition. Unfortunately, this giveaway is only open to residents of Australia and New Zealand.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more.

Good luck! Ruby and I look forward to reading your responses.

You can find out more about NZXT on Twitter, Insta, FB, and its official website.

And if you can’t wait for the giveaway to end, you can check out the case at NZXT here. It’s also available at many PC stockists you may be familiar with.