Southern Phone Is Currently Offering An NBN 1000 Plan For $95

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While an NBN 1000 plan represents the fastest possible NBN connection, it certainly doesn’t come cheap. With every full-price plan in this speed tier pushing upwards of $100, being able to grab some form of discount can go a long way. Southern Phone, which already has one of the cheaper full-price options for this speed tier, is running a deal for its NBN 1000 plan that now makes it the cheapest plan available.

Before we take a look at how Southern Phone’s NBN 1000 plan stacks up against other providers, both for speed and price, let’s take a look at the full range of its internet connections.

Here are Southern Phone’s NBN plans

As far as performance goes, Southern Phone is reporting congestion-free speeds across all of its plans, from NBN 25 to NBN 250.

The provider is also offering a few introductory discounts across its faster plans. If you sign up for Southern Phone’s NBN 100 plan, you can save $20 per month for the first six months of your connection, or $10 per month for the same period if you go with the internet provider’s NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans.

You can also save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection with the provider’s NBN 25 plan, but something tells us that speed tier isn’t going to cut it if you do a lot of gaming.

All of Southern Phone’s NBN plans are contract-free, so if you want to leave the provider once that discount period ends, you can do so without any hassle.

With this discount, the provider’s NBN 100 plan is now cheaper than its NBN 50 plan during this introductory period.

These discount offers are running until June 25, and are available to new or existing Southern Phone customers.

Comparing NBN 1000 plans

At the time of writing, Southern Phone has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan at $95 per month, thanks to this introductory deal. As stated before, this price will only last for the first six months of your connection, but with a full price of $105 per month, this is still on the cheaper end of NBN 1000 bills.

Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. While this isn’t the fastest reported download rate, it’s still within the top tier of NBN 1000 connection speeds.

If you want the fastest NBN 1000 plan, that belongs to Optus. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 780Mbps, which you can pick up for $119 per month. This price will last for the first six months, before increasing to $149 per month after that.

You’ll need to stay connected with Optus for at least 36 months, or you’ll pay a modem fee that’s equal to $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

If you’re after a plan with similar speeds to what Optus is offering, but at a cheaper price, then check out Superloop. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 750Mbps and is also offering a discounted price for the first six months of your connection. You’ll pay $99 per month with Superloop before it increases to $109 per month after that.

Telstra, which has the second fastest typical download speeds at 700Mbps, has priced its NBN 1000 plan at an eye-watering $170 per month.

After that, there’s TPG and iiNet, which are both offering an NBN 1000 plan with typical evening speeds of 671Mbps. The difference between these two providers is that TPG’s plan is priced at a flat rate of $104.99 per month, while iiNet’s is $109.99 per month. TPG will also throw in your first month for free.

Image: Southern Phone/Gainax