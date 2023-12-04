Some Of The Fastest NBN 1000 Plans Are On Sale For Under $100

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you have a deep need for speed, an NBN 1000 plan is how you can scratch that itch. It’s the fastest NBN speed tier that’s currently available, which is great news if you want to make short work of beefy game installs, but it’ll cost you.

While an NBN 1000 connection doesn’t come cheap, there are a fair few providers that are offering introductory discounts for their respective plans, so you can nab ultrafast internet for a bit cheaper. Most are offering discounts that last for the first six months you’re connected, but there are a few now offering deals that run for a whole year.

Here are the fastest NBN 1000 plans that are currently available.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Before you jump in, NBN 1000 plans are still limited to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid-Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections. So double-check that your address is compatible before signing up for anything.

Southern Phone still has the fastest NBN 1000 plan available, with reported typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps. If you go with Southern Phone, the provider is offering a discounted rate of $115 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then $135 per month thereafter.

Considering that most providers only offer six-month discounts and full-price NBN 1000 plans sit around the $150 per month mark, being able to get the fastest reported plan for a bit less than the average is a solid deal.

After Southern Phone, second place for the fastest NBN 1000 connection is a three-way tie between Superloop, Optus and Aussie Broadband. All three of these providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

Superloop currently has the cheapest plan of the three – and the cheapest NBN 1000 plan overall – at $99 per month. This price is an introductory deal for new customers that lasts for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $109 per month. Even at full price, this Superloop plan is still one of the cheapest NBN 1000 connections available.

Superloop is also running an offer where, if you stay connected to this NBN plan for at least 18 months, you’ll receive a free Amazon eero 6+ router. However, if you leave before those 18 months elapsed, you’ll need to pay a modem fee that’s equal to $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144). Superloop is reporting typical upload speeds of 42Mbps.

Aussie Broadband recently lowered the price of its NBN 1000 plan and has discounted this connection further with a year-long introductory offer for new customers. With Aussie, you’ll pay $109 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then $129 per month thereafter. For comparison, this discount makes Aussie the fifth cheapest NBN 1000 plan that’s currently available. The provider is reporting typical upload speeds of 42Mbps.

Up next is Optus, which is offering its NBN 1000 plan for $129 per month for the first six months, and then $149 per month thereafter. However, if you leave Optus within the first 36 months of your plan, you’ll need to pay a modem fee, which is calculated as $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306). Optus is reporting typical upload speeds of 40Mbps.

Swoop is a fairly new internet provider and has come out swinging with some impressive typical evening speeds. While its download speeds are slightly slower than the previously mentioned providers at 582Mbps, it’s currently reporting faster upload speeds of 47Mbps. Swoop is offering an introductory price of $99 per month, so it’s equal to Superloop as the cheapest plan on offer in this speed tier. However, this price only lasts for the first six months you’re with Swoop, before making a fairly sharp increase to $139 per month.

All of the aforementioned plans are contract-free, so you’re able to leave them with no strings attached – apart from the modem fees.

