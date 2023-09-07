Here Are The Speediest NBN Plans Available If You’ve Gotta Go Fast

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to bump up your connection to something speedier – be it joining a higher tier or just a better plan for the one you’re currently in – we’ve rounded up the fastest NBN plans available in Australia right now from NBN 50 to NBN 1000.

As an added bonus, a few of these plans are also running introductory offers, where you’ll be able to snag a discount for the first six months of your connection.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, it’s harder to find a provider that isn’t reporting typical speeds of 50Mbps during peak hours. If you do manage to come across one, you’re better off avoiding them.

Your best choice for a fast NBN 50 plan that’ll also save you some money is SpinTel. The provider is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $54 per month for the first six months. After this discount period, you’ll pay $64.95 per month, which is one of the cheapest monthly prices of any NBN 50 plan, so you’ll pay less in the long run.

Other options also include Dodo and Exetel, which are offering introductory NBN 50 plans for $53.80 per month and $53.99 per month, respectively. These prices last for the first six months of each connection, before increasing to $75 per month and $74.99 per month once the discount ends.

If you want to keep your monthly internet bill under $70, then Tangerine will set you back $54.90 per month for the first six months, and then $69.90 per month after the discount period ends. There’s also Kogan, which is offering an NBN 50 plan for $58.90 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $68.90 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re looking for a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, the internet providers that are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps include Aussie Broadband, Exetel, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel, Swoop and Telstra.

Southern Phone has the cheapest NBN plan of the pack, where you’ll pay $65 per month for the first 12 months if you’re a new customer. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $85 per month.

Exetel is a couple of dollars more expensive than Southern Phone at $68.99 per month for the first six months, and then $84.99 per month thereafter.

While SpinTel is a hair more expensive than Exetel’s discounted plan at $69 per month, it has the benefit of a cheaper standard price of $79.95 per month. Considering that the full price for most NBN 100 plans sits around the $85 to $100 range, this makes SpinTel one of the overall cheapest plans on offer.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 connection possible, that honour belongs to Telstra, Aussie Broadband, Southern Phone and Swoop, which are all reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Of these five internet providers, the cheapest NBN 250 connection currently belongs to the recently launched Swoop. With this provider, you’ll pay $94 per month for the first six months, before the price increases to $129 per month thereafter.

On the other end of the price spectrum, Telstra‘s plan is currently $120 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month after the discount period ends. As a bonus, Telstra will also toss in two months of Binge Standard and four months of Spotify Premium.

While Southern Phone doesn’t include any of the fancy bonuses included with Telstra’s NBN 250 plan, it’ll only set you back $95 per month for the first 12 months and then $115 per month thereafter. That makes it a better value option if you stick with it in the long run, and, even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plans going.

After that, Aussie Broadband is currently offering a $20 per month discount for its NBN 250 plan. With Aussie, you’ll pay $109 per month for the first six months and then $129 per month thereafter. Even at full price, it’s still cheaper than what Telstra is offering.

Up next, both Superloop and Optus are reporting speeds of 240Mbps.

Superloop is currently the cheapest of the two – and one of the cheapest plans in this speed bracket overall – where you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months, and then $99 per month thereafter. Superloop has no modem costs attached and is contract-free, so you can leave anytime you like.

Optus also has an introductory offer that’ll set you back $89 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $119 per month once this discount ends.

However, if you join Optus, you’ll need to stay with the provider for 36 months or incur a modem cost. If you do leave early, then you’ll pay $8.50 per month for each remaining month in the plan (to a total cost of $306). This modem cost can be avoided if you cancel within the first month of your connection.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan if you’ve got an FTTP or HFC connection.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of the highest reported NBN 1000 connection, Southern Phone takes the lead with reported evening speeds of 650Mbps. Those high speeds also come at a fairly reasonable price (for this speed tier, at least). Southern Phone is currently offering a discounted rate of $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected to its NBN 1000 plan, and then $135 per month once the deal period ends.

The second fastest NBN 1000 plan is actually a three-way tie between Aussie Broadband, Optus and Superloop, which are all reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

Aussie Broadband is currently running a promo where you’ll only pay $129 per month for the first six months of your plan, and then $149 per month once the discount period ends.

Optus’ introductory offer is a bit cheaper than what Aussie is offering – $119 per month for the first six months and then $149 per month thereafter. However, much like its NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to stick with Optus for at least 36 months or be forced to pay out a modem cost. This is equal to $8.50 per remaining month of your plan, to a total cost of $306.

Up next is Superloop, which currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan available as well. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

This article has been updated since its original publication.