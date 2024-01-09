We Found Australia’s Fastest NBN Plans So You Can Speed Your Way To A Victory Royale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN plans, you’ve come to the right place. There’s nothing more frustrating than having slow internet. Lagging while you’re trying to play games or buffering videos while you’re trying to watch Netflix is a buzzkill.

We’ve rounded up the fastest NBN plans currently available. So, whether you’re looking to get a better deal for your current speed tier, or are trying to hit the speed limit, we’ve got something for you.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, it’s harder to find a provider that isn’t reporting typical speeds of 50Mbps during peak hours. If you do manage to come across one, you’re better off avoiding them.

Your best choice for a fast NBN 50 plan that’ll also save you some money is Kogan. The provider is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first six months. After this discount period, you’ll pay $68.90 per month, which is one of the cheapest reverted monthly prices of any NBN 50 plan, so you’ll pay less in the long run. This offer is available until March 3.

Other options also include Tangerine and Exetel, which are offering introductory NBN 50 plans for $59.90 per month and $60.99 per month, respectively. These prices last for the first six months of each connection, before increasing to $79.90 per month and $78.99 per month once the discount ends.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re looking for a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, the internet providers that are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps include Dodo, Exetel, Southern Phone, SpinTel, Swoop and Telstra.

Dodo has the cheapest NBN plan of the pack, where you’ll pay $67.50 per month for the first six months if you’re a new customer. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $85 per month.

Exetel is a couple of dollars more expensive than Dodo at $68.99 per month for the first six months, and then $84.99 per month thereafter. You’ll also get a two-month free trial of Home Secure, Exetel’s cyber security engine.

While SpinTel is a hair more expensive than Exetel’s discounted plan at $69 per month, it has the benefit of a cheaper standard price of $79.95 per month. Considering that the full price for most NBN 100 plans sits around the $85 to $100 range, this makes SpinTel one of the overall cheapest plans on offer.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 connection possible, that honour belongs to Swoop, Southern Phone and Telstra, which are all reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Of these three internet providers, the cheapest NBN 250 connection currently belongs to the recently launched Swoop. With this provider, you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months, before the price increases to $119 per month thereafter.

On the other end of the price spectrum, Telstra‘s plan is currently $110 per month for the first six months, and then $135 per month after the discount period ends. As a bonus, Telstra will also toss in two months of Binge Standard and four months of Spotify Premium.

While Southern Phone doesn’t include any of the fancy bonuses included with Telstra’s NBN 250 plan, it’ll only set you back $95 per month for the first 12 months and then $115 per month thereafter. That makes it a better value option if you stick with it in the long run — and, even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plans going.

Up next, both Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps.

Superloop is currently one of the cheapest plans in this speed bracket overall — where you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months, and then $99 per month thereafter. Superloop has no modem costs attached and is contract-free, so you can leave anytime you like.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan if you’ve got an FTTP or HFC connection.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of the highest reported NBN 1000 connection, Southern Phone takes the lead with reported evening speeds of 650Mbps. Those high speeds also come at a fairly reasonable price (for this speed tier, at least). Southern Phone is currently offering a discounted rate of $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected to its NBN 1000 plan, and then $135 per month once the deal period ends.

The second fastest NBN 1000 plan is actually a three-way tie between Aussie Broadband, Optus and Superloop, which are all reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

Aussie Broadband isn’t offering any promos currently, so you’ll be paying $129 per month for the whole time you stay with the provider.

The story is the same for Optus. However, you’ll need to stick with Optus for at least 36 months or be forced to pay out a modem cost. This is equal to $8.50 per remaining month of your plan, to a total cost of $306.

Up next is Superloop, which currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan available as well. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

