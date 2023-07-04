Try An NBN Alternative With These 5G Home Internet Plans

If you’re unhappy with the NBN, there are a few providers offering 5G home internet plans that make for solid alternative options. In some cases when compared to the equivalent NBN plans offered by certain providers, these 5G home internet plans come saddled with a cheaper monthly bill too.

These are the cheapest 5G home internet plans that are currently available, broken down by speed caps.

5G home internet plans with 50Mbps speeds

Currently, Internode, iiNet and TPG are all offering 5G home internet plans with speeds up to 50Mbps for $59.99 per month. These home internet plans have their speeds capped at 50Mbps, which is the same limit as congestion-free NBN 50 plans. For comparison, TPG’s NBN 50 plan is $74.99 per month, compared to the $59.99 per month you’d pay with the provider’s 5G home internet connection. All of these plans are powered by the Vodafone 5G network.

If you’re not sure whether or not a 5G home internet connection is right for you, Internode, iiNet and TPG are all offering the first month of their respective connections for free. These plans are also contract-free, so you can try out a home internet plan and cancel it before the first billing month rolls over if you don’t think it’s right. You’ll just need to return the modem you’re provided with, or you’ll have to pay a hardware fee.

5G home internet plans with 100Mbps speeds

If you’re looking for something a bit faster, these home internet plans have speed caps of up to 100Mbps, making them the equivalent of an NBN 100 connection.

In terms of the cheapest 5G home internet plans with speeds up to 100Mbps, Spintel is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $59 per month for the first three months, and then $69 per month thereafter. Spintel is powered by the Optus 5G network.

After this, Internode, iiNet and TPG have the cheapest plans available in this speed range and are all also offering the first month of their respective plans for free. So once again, you can try before you buy. TPG is the cheapest of this trio at $64.99 per month, while Internode and iiNet are both billing at $69.99 per month.

Vodafone is a hair more expensive at $70 per month, with the first month for free as well. However, if you’re already a Vodafone mobile user, you can bundle in your phone plan, which will let you save $5 off your monthly internet bill.

5G home internet plans with uncapped speeds

When it comes to uncapped home internet plans, you don’t have many options. It’s also worth noting that while these plans have uncapped speeds, each provider does report an average speed for their respective connections.

Telstra‘s uncapped plan is usually $85 per month, but the provider is currently running a promo where your first month will only cost $1. While Telstra reports speeds that range from 50Mbps to 600Mbps, it has an average speed of 336Mbps. Again, that’s not a bad speed when you compare it to the costs of Telstra’s NBN 250 connection, which starts at $110 per month. This plan also comes with a few perks – you’ll get 12 months of Kayo, four months of Spotify Premium, three months of Apple TV+ and two months of Binge for free.

However, this plan has a 1TB data cap each month. If you do manage to hit this allowance your speeds will slow down to 25Mbps. While this Telstra plan is contract-free, so you can leave anytime you please, you’ll need to return your modem or cop a fee.

If you sign up for Spintel‘s home internet plan, you’ll pay $79 for the first three months, then $89 per month thereafter. The provider is currently reporting typical download speeds of 240Mbps, which isn’t too bad when you compare its prices to an NBN 250 connection. Unlike the other providers in this tier, Spintel isn’t offering its first month for free. However, the provider does have a 14-day trial period, so you have a fortnight to try it out and cancel the plan for a full refund.

Optus‘ uncapped plan has unlimited data, no lock-in contract and the first month of your connection is free. After that first free month, you’ll pay $89 per month for six months, before it bumps up to $99 per month. While your download speeds are uncapped, Optus reports an average of 240Mbps during peak hour periods.

If you leave this Optus 5G internet plan within 36 months, you’ll have to pay out the cost of the provided modem, which is equal to $16 per remaining month (to a total of $576).