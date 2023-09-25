Here’s How You Can Get An NBN 250 Plan At NBN 100 Prices

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you want to try a faster internet connection without fully committing, iPrimus is currently running an offer where you’ll get a free speed upgrade for the first six months you’re on its NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan. This means its NBN 100 plan will have the speeds of its NBN 250 connection, and its NBN 250 plan will be as fast as its NBN 1000 plan.

Here’s what you need to know about iPrimus’ NBN speed boost deal, along with how it compares to some other internet providers.

Here are iPrimus’ faster NBN plans

Normally, iPrimus’ NBN 100 plan has typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps and is priced at $90 per month. Considering most full-price NBN 100 plans are usually around the $85 to $90 mark, that’s fairly average. However, with this connection upgrade, those typical evening speeds will increase to 200/21 Mbps, blowing even the speediest NBN 100 plan out of the water. While iPrimus’ NBN 250 plan isn’t close to being congestion-free, getting it at an NBN 100 pricepoint isn’t a bad offer.

As for its NBN 250 plan, those 200/21 Mbps typical evening speeds will increase to 350/42 Mbps for $115 per month. Compared to some of the speeds being offered by other internet providers for NBN 1000 plans, iPrimus is a bit on the slower side. However, having the price point of an NBN 250 plan makes it cheaper than most of those other plans.

This offer is available until October 3 and once those first six months are over, you’ll revert back to the standard speeds of whichever NBN plan you go with.

If you do go for either of these plans, you’ll need to ensure you have a connection that can support them. Currently, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available to homes with Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections. If you don’t have the right connection type, then you won’t be able to benefit from these speed upgrades.

If you don’t want to stick around after the promo period ends, iPrimus’ NBN plans have no lock-in contracts, so you can leave whenever you want. However, if you go within the first 12 months of your connection you’ll be charged a modem fee, which is equal to $10 per remaining month (to a total of $120).

How does this offer stack up against other NBN 250 plans?

With this iPrimus deal, you can score an NBN 250 plan for $90 per month (for six months, at least). So how does this compare to what other internet providers are offering?

There are a few internet providers that are offering introductory deals for NBN 250 plans that are cheaper and faster than iPrimus. These include Exetel, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 225/21 Mbps for $83.99 per month. However, this price only lasts for the first six months of your connection before increasing to $98.99 per month.

Up next is Superloop, which is offering a similar introductory discount as Exetel but with quicker typical evening speeds of 240/21 Mbps. With Superloop, you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months and then $99 per month thereafter.

It’s a similar story for Optus – you’ll pay $89 per month for the first six months and then $119 per month once this introductory period ends. Optus is reporting typical evening speeds of 240/22 Mbps as well. However, if you go with Optus, you’ll need to stay connected for 36 months or you’ll be charged a modem fee that’s equal to $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

