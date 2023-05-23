Exetel’s Fastest NBN Plans Are The Cheapest Options Available Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While we’d all ideally love to have the fastest internet connection possible, sometimes our need for speed is outweighed by our financial situation. However, if you’re looking to bump up your current plan to something speedier, and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, Exetel is currently running an offer across its NBN plans, with its NBN 500 and NBN 250 connections going for cheap.

Here’s everything you need to know about Exetel’s superfast and ultrafast NBN deals.

Exetel’s NBN plans

While not actually an NBN 1000 plan, Exetel’s NBN 500 sits within that speed tier. And considering only a handful of providers have speeds over 500Mbps, this Exetel plan still does a decent job of standing toe-to-toe with actual NBN 1000 connections.

At $99 per month, Exetel’s NBN 500 plan now ranks as the cheapest among the NBN 1000 tier in Australia (technically it’s a tie, but more on that later). Being able to score a plan within this speed tier for under $100 is a pretty solid deal, with typical evening speeds of 400Mbps making it some pretty decent value.

Exetel’s NBN 250 plan is also a decent option, as you’ll only have to pay $83.95 per month, making it cheaper than most full-price NBN 100 plans. This discount offer only lasts for the first six months of your connection, after which your bill will increase to $108.95 per month. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps, which, while not congestion-free, still puts it as one of the faster speeds in this NBN tier.

Exetel’s NBN plans are all contract-free, so if you aren’t keen on paying the full price once the discount ends or aren’t happy with the service, you can leave it with no strings attached.

Before you sign up for Exetel’s NBN 500 plan, it’s important to check that you have a connection that can support it. Currently, NBN 1000 and NBN 250 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

With this discount deal, Exetel is currently tied with Superloop for the cheapest NBN 1000 plan. Both providers are running introductory offers where the first six months of either plan will be discounted down to $99 per month from the standard $119 per month.

Regardless of which provider you go with, you’ll be saving yourself a nice $120 dollars and scoring an NBN 1000 connection for under $100. Both plans are contract-free, so if this discount is still running six months from now, you could potentially jump from one provider to the other to keep your bill under $99 per month for a full year. The major difference comes down to typical evening speeds – Exetel is reporting 400Mbps, while Superloop is 600Mbps.

Even at full price, both Exetel and Superloop have two of the best-value NBN 1000 plans going (the latter, more so). Most of the plans on this speed tier that are faster than Exetel have discounted prices that start around the $115 per month mark, with full prices that start at around $135 per month.

For example, TPG, iiNet and Internode all report typical evening speeds of 450Mbps, but with introductory prices of $114.99 to $119.99 per month. Optus, which is reporting the same evening speeds as Superloop, is priced at $129 per month during its discount period and then $149 per month at full price.