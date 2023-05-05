Give Your Internet A Speed Boost With The Fastest NBN Plans Available Right Now

If you’re looking to bump up your connection to something speedier – be it joining a higher tier or just a better plan for the one you’re currently in – we’ve rounded up the fastest NBN plans available in Australia right now from NBN 50 to NBN 1000.

As an added bonus, a few of these plans are also running introductory offers, where you’ll be able to snag a discount for the first six months of your connection.

The fastest NBN plans in Australia

The fastest NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, it’s harder to find a provider that isn’t reporting typical speeds of 50Mbps during peak hours. If you do manage to come across one, you’re better off avoiding them.

Your best choice for a fast NBN 50 plan that’ll also save you some money is SpinTel. The provider is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $54 per month for the first six months. After this discount period, you’ll pay $64.95 per month, which is one of the cheapest monthly prices of any NBN 50 plan, so you’ll pay less in the long run.

Other options also include Dodo and Exetel, which are offering introductory NBN 50 plans for $53.80 per month and $53.95 per month, respectively. These prices last for the first six months of each connection, before increasing to $75 per month and $74.95 per month once the discount ends.

If you want to keep your monthly internet bill under $70, then Tangerine will set you back $54.90 per month for the first six months, and then $69.90 per month after the discount period ends. There’s also Kogan, which is offering an NBN 50 plan for a flat $68.90 per month.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re looking for a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, the internet providers that are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps include Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iPrimus, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel and Telstra.

Dodo has the cheapest NBN plan of the pack, where you’ll pay $63.80 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month after this deal ends.

Up next is Southern Phone, where you’ll pay $65 per month for the first six months if you’re a new customer. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $85 per month.

Exetel is a couple of dollars more expensive than Southern Phone at $68.95 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

While SpinTel is a hair more expensive than Exetel’s discounted plan at $69 per month, it has the benefit of a cheaper standard price of $79.95 per month. Considering that the full price for most NBN 100 plans sits around the $85 to $100 range, this makes SpinTel one of the overall cheapest plans on offer.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 connection possible, that honour belongs to Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Southern Phone, which are all reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Telstra‘s plan is currently priced at $125 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month after the discount period ends. As a bonus, Telstra will also toss in two months of Binge Standard and 12 months of Kayo Basic.

While Southern Phone doesn’t include any of the fancy bonuses included with Telstra’s NBN 250 plan, it’ll only set you back $95 per month for the first six months and then $115 per month thereafter. That makes it a better value option if you stick with it in the long run, and one of the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plans going.

After that, Aussie Broadband isn’t currently offering any discounts for this plan. However, at $129 per month, it is cheaper than what Telstra is offering.

Up next, both Superloop and Optus are reporting speeds of 240Mbps.

Superloop is currently the cheapest of the two, where you’ll pay $88.95 per month for the first six months, and then $113.95 per month thereafter. Superloop has no modem costs attached and is contract-free, so you can leave anytime you like.

Optus also has an introductory offer that’ll set you back $99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $119 per month once this discount ends.

However, if you join Optus, you’ll need to stay with the provider for 36 months or incur a modem cost. If you do leave early, then you’ll pay $7 per month for each remaining month in the plan (to a total cost of $252). This modem cost can be avoided if you cancel within the first month of your connection.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of the highest reported NBN 1000 connection, Telstra takes the lead with reported evening speeds of 700Mbps. However, those high speeds come at a price, as you’ll be paying $180 per month. If you want the fastest NBN speed in Australia, be prepared to pay for it.

With typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, Southern Phone does come close to matching the speeds of Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan. However, Southern Phone has the better value plan of the two, as its currently offers a discounted rate of $115 per month for the first six months and then $135 per month once the deal period ends.

Aussie Broadband and Optus both take third position with typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. Aussie’s plan will set you back $149 per month, while Optus has an introductory offer for new customers. You’ll pay $129 per month for the first six months and then $149 per month thereafter.

Up next is Superloop, which has speeds with a hard cap of 500Mbps. You’ll pay $114.95 per month for the first six months, and then $134.95 per month thereafter.

TPG is reporting typical evening speeds of 450Mbps, and for the first six months of your connection with the provider, you’ll only pay $114.99 per month. After that period, the price will jump up to $144.99 per month.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP NBN connections and over 90% of HFC connections.

This article has been updated since its original publication.