Keep Your Internet Costs Down With The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

While some people feel the need for speed when it comes to NBN plans, others will pick their internet a bit more economically. While we’d all love an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, those faster connections come with a higher price tag that doesn’t suit everyone’s budget. When it comes to NBN plans, sometimes all you want is a bargain.

If you’re looking to grab an NBN that won’t feel like you’re paying for more than what you need, then we’ve collected the cheapest, entry-level plans across the NBN 50 and NBN 25 connections.

Here are the cheapest NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans

Cheap NBN 50 plans

In an NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report that was released earlier this year, the ACCC confirmed that NBN 50 speed tier is still the most popular choice in Australia.

As far as the cheapest NBN 50 plan goes, Dodo is currently running an offer for new customers where you’ll pay $53.80 per month for the first six months, and then $75 per month thereafter.

After that, you’ve got Exetel which is slightly more expensive at $53.95 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. After that period ends, your bill will jump up to $74.95 per month.

If you want to keep your monthly bill under $70, then it’s worth looking at either SpinTel or Tangerine.

If you go with SpinTel, you’ll be paying $54 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $64.95 per month thereafter, which also makes it one of the cheapest full-price NBN 50 plans going.

With Tangerine, your bill will be $54.90 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $69.90 per month once the discount ends.

All of the aforementioned providers are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

Cheap NBN 25 plans

When it comes to an NBN 25 connection, you’re pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to congestion-free speeds of 25Mbps. While these plans are good if you’re working to a budget – most sit around the $60 to $65 full-price mark – the trade-off is comparatively lower speeds. If you’re the only person who spends their time playing online games, you might be able to get by, but things will get tricky if multiple people are vying for bandwidth.

While SpinTel does have the cheapest NBN 25 plan going – both with its introductory discount and at full price – its typical evening speeds top out at 20Mbps. It’s not a bad option if you want to keep your monthly plan under $50 per month.

If you’d prefer to get top speeds from an NBN 25 plan, you have Aussie Broadband, Exetel, Southern Phone and Tangerine to choose from.

Tangerine is currently running an offer for new customers where you’ll pay $44.90 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $59.90 per month onwards.

Exetel also has a similar offer where the first six months of your plan will be billed at $53.95 per month, and then $64.95 per month thereafter.

Meanwhile, Southern Phones‘ introductory offer runs for the first 12 months of your connection, instead of the standard six months most other providers have. That means you’ll be paying $55 per month for the first year you’re with the internet provider before it jumps up to $65 per month. You’ll manage to save $120 all up, which isn’t too shabby.

It’s worth noting that all of the aforementioned NBN 25 plans are contract-free as well.

If you don’t think an NBN 25 or NBN 50 connection will suit your needs, you can check Kotaku Australia’s roundup of the cheapest NBN 100 plans here.