Here’s Where You Can Nab A Fast NBN 100 Plan For Under $70

If you’re looking for an internet connection that’s still relatively fast while remaining affordable, an NBN 100 plan is your best bet. An NBN 100 will still give you decent speeds and, in most cases, you’ll be paying around $85 per month. However, most internet providers offer some competitive introductory discounts, so depending on which one you go with you can snag one of these NBN 100 plans for under $70 for the first few months of your connection.

On top of these discounts, most of the providers we’ll cover here are reporting speeds of 100Mbps, which means the fastest NBN 100 plans are also the cheapest options. Here’s every NBN 100 connection that’s available, sorted by lowest price.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

For the outright cheapest, Tangerine is currently offering a connection for only $64.90 per month, for the first six months of your plan. After this discount period, your monthly bill will jump up to $84.90 per month. This offer is available until February 29, and Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

Next up is Dodo, which is offering an introductory deal where you’ll pay $67.50 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month thereafter. While its initial price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine, if you stick with Dodo, it’ll shake out to be roughly the same price but with a faster connection speed. Dodo is also reporting evening speeds of 100Mbps for this NBN plan, and this discount offer is available until February 27.

If you’re a new customer, Exetel‘s NBN 100 plan is $68.99 per month for the first six months and then $84.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed booths each month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to the provider’s NBN 250 speeds (225Mbps). However, your home will need to have a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection to support these NBN 250 speeds.

With SpinTel‘s introductory deal, you’ll be paying $69 per month for the first six months and then $79.95 per month after this discount period ends. Considering most full-price plans in this speed tier are around the $85 to $90 mark, this makes SpinTel one of the cheapest options available. The provider is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

While Southern Phone doesn’t have the cheapest introductory deal available, it does have the longest. Unlike the other providers mentioned here, Southern Phone will discount its NBN 100 plan for the first 12 months of your connection. That means you’ll be billed at $75 per month over your first year with the provider, and then $85 per month thereafter.

Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making this NBN 100 plan ostensibly congestion-free. You’ll need to be quick, as this offer is available until January 31.

All of these NBN 100 plans have unlimited data and are contract-free, so you can leave them whenever you please. In fact, swapping your NBN provider every six months to make use of the various new customer deals is a great way to keep your monthly bill as low as possible.

