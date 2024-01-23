At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current internet plan just ain’t cutting it when it comes to typical speeds or the price you’re paying (or both), then it might be time to jump to a different one. Superloop is currently offering introductory discounts across all of its NBN plans, so you can snag yourself a new plan while saving a few bucks in the process.

It gets better, because these discounts mean Superloop’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 prices are now some of the cheapest available, while being some of the fastest too.

Here are the best deals that can be found with Superloop’s NBN plans, along with how the provider’s faster connections compare with the rest of the market.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

Superloop’s current offerings are looking pretty sweet across all of its speed tiers, where you’ll be able to enjoy your first six months at a discounted rate. However, the amount you’ll save does differ depending on which tier you spring for.

If you’re after the biggest discount possible, you’ll get that with its NBN 100/20 plan where you’ll save $96 over those six months. You can see how Superloop’s NBN 100 plan compares with other providers here. After that, you can save $84 with Superloop’s NBN 50, NBN 250 and NBN 100/40 plans.

Superloop also offers five daily speed boosts each month across its NBN 50 to NBN 250 plans. With these boosts, you’ll be able to bump up your connection speed to the next speed tier (eg. NBN 50 becomes NBN 100, NBN 100 becomes NBN 250).

It’s also worth noting that all of Superloop’s NBN plans are contract-free and come with unlimited data, so if you want to move on to a cheaper deal or try something else, then you can leave them scot-free anytime during the first six months.

A word of advice – if you do sign up for Superloop’s NBN 250 or even its NBN 1000 plan, make sure you check that your connection can actually support it. NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. You’ll also need a valid connection if you want to access those NBN tiers with the speed boosts.

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

Superloop isn’t the cheapest option available when it comes to NBN 250 plans. As you can see above, that title belongs to Spintel, which is offering its NBN 250 plan for $75 per month with an identical six-month trial offer (and then $85.95 per month thereafter). However, the trade-off here is that Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps. That’s not bad, but if you’re someone who craves speedy internet, you can do better.

Exetel‘s NBN 250 plan is very similar to Superloop’s. Again, you’ll pay a discounted monthly rate of $83.99 per month for the first six months, and then $98.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s typical evening speeds only reach a max of 225Mbps, which is a touch slower than Superloop’s 240Mbps offering – but better than what Spintel is reporting.

If you do want to push your NBN 250 plan to its limit, swing for Swoop‘s SuperFast plan, which will cost you $84 per month and is capable of reaching the full congestion-free 250Mbps. It also has a six-month trial with a sharp increase to $119 per month afterwards. This offer is available until January 31.

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Thanks to this introductory deal, Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan available and is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. So if value is your main driver when picking an NBN plan, then it’s a no-brainer. Even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest options in this speed tier.

The next most affordable plan out of the lot is Swoop. It has the same introductory price of $99 per month over the first six months of your connection, with slightly slower typical evening speeds of 582Mbps. After this introductory period, Swoop’s NBN 1000 plan will cost you $139 per month, which, again, is a pretty steep price increase.

If your need for speed is still unmet, then Southern Phone is worth considering. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, making it the fastest NBN 1000 plan going. However, that higher speed comes with a higher price – you’ll pay $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $135 per month thereafter. That’s a bit of a jump-up compared to what Superloop is offering price-wise but could be worth it if you need that extra 50Mbps.

There’s also AGL, which is also reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. While the provider does have an introductory offer, it’s only available if you have an energy plan with AGL already and provide your own modem.

That said, the discount is pretty good for the speeds you’ll be getting. The introductory price lasts for the first 12 months of your connection, and you’ll only pay $109 per month, making it a cheaper option than Southern Phone’s discount. If you don’t have an AGL energy plan, you’re stuck with a flat rate of $144 per month.

Other providers are offering NBN 1000 plans with the same typical evening speeds as Superloop, such as Optus, Aussie Broadband and Origin, all of these providers are considerably more expensive, both when discounted and at full price.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image: Crunchyroll