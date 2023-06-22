Boost Your Internet Connection With These Congestion-Free NBN Plans

When it comes to NBN plans, not all internet providers are made equally. Your typical evening speeds can vary from provider to provider, with only some offering congestion-free plans across their respective NBN speed tiers.

If you’re currently looking to upgrade your current internet connection to the fastest option possible, we’ve rounded up all the providers that are offering congestion-free NBN plans.

Which NBN providers are congestion-free?

Before we jump into things, it’s worth noting that while a provider may list its typical evening speeds as being congestion-free, there are external factors that may affect performance. Things like your home’s wiring or the equipment you’re using. If you have an FTTN connection, then you’ll need to be within 400m of a node if you want to hit congestion-free NBN 100 speeds.

Congestion-free NBN 50 plans

When it comes to an NBN 50 plan, there are a lot of providers offering congestion-free connections. In terms of the cheapest NBN 50 plan going, Dodo is currently offering one that’s $53.80 per month for the first six months of your connection, before jumping up to $75 per month thereafter.

Exetel is another provider worth considering. You can currently snag a plan that’s $53.95 per month for the first six months, and then $74.95 per month once the discount period ends. What makes Exetel worth considering is that it also includes a bonus feature where you can boost your connection speed to NBN 100 up to five times a month. Exetel’s speed boosts are only available to those on HFC, FTTP, and FTTN connections, so make sure you’ve got one of these before signing up.

If you’re after an NBN plan that has both a good discount and a relatively cheap full price, then you should check out Spintel. The provider is offering its NBN 50 plan for $54 per month for the first six months and then $64.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine is also a decent provider to consider. It offers a plan for $54.90 per month for the first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter.

Congestion-free NBN 100 plans

The number of congestion-free plans available gets a bit narrower as you enter the NBN 100 speed tier. If you’re after an NBN plan with consistent typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, you have the choice between Dodo, Spintel, Exetel, iPrimus, Optus and Telstra.

Dodo currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan from this group. At 63.80 per month, this is an introductory offer that’ll last for the first six months you’re with Dodo. After this discount period ends, the plan’s price will jump up to $85 per month.

Up next is Southern Phone, which is offering an introductory deal for new customers that lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, instead of the usual six months that other telcos offer. With Southern Phone, you’ll pay $65 per month for your first year, before the price increases to a standard $85 per month.

With Exetel, you’ll pay $68.95 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Similar to its NBN 50 plan, Exetel also offers five-speed boosts to NBN 250 every month. However, you’ll need to have an FTTP or HFC connection to get this boost.

Spintel is a tad more expensive than Exetel at $69 per month for the first six months, and then $79.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest plans in this speed tier, so you’ll be paying less if you plan on sticking with one provider for a long time.

Congestion-free NBN 250 plans

When it comes to congestion-free NBN 250 plans, it used to be Telstra’s way or the highway. However, a few more telcos have begun to offer congestion-free NBN 250 connections, with competitive pricing to boot.

Currently, Southern Phone has the cheapest NBN 250 plan with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, both discounted and at full price. You’ll pay $95 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, and then $115 per month thereafter.

Aussie Broadband is currently running an EOFY sale across its NBN plans, where you can save $20 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. You’ll pay $109 per month for your first year with Aussie, and then $129 per month once the discount period ends. This offer ends on June 30, and you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY240.

While Telstra‘s NBN 250 plan will usually set you back $140 per month, the provider is currently running an offer when your first six months are discounted down to $110 per month. All up, you’ll save yourself $180.

The plan is contract-free, so you can leave it whenever you want, but if you do so within your first two years, you’ll have to return your modem or pay a fee. As a bonus, Telstra will also toss in 12 months of Kayo, two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ for free.

This article has been updated since it was first published.