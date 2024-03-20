Swoop Has NBN Deals, With Deeper Discounts For Faster Connections

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to picking up a new NBN plan, it’s always a good idea to shop around and see what every internet provider is offering. More often than not, you can pick up a nice introductory discount that lasts for the first six months of your plan. Swoop is one such internet provider where, depending on which NBN speed tier you go with, you can save between $90 to $240, all up, during this discounted period.

Here’s what Swoop’s discounted NBN plans look like, and how they compare with what other internet providers are offering.

Let’s look at Swoop’s NBN plans first

As far as performance goes, Swoop is currently reporting congestion-free typical evening speeds across all of its NBN plans, apart from NBN 1000.

If you sign up for one of Swoop’s NBN plans before March 31, the first six months of your connection will be discounted. The size of that discount is proportional to the speed of your internet connection – you’ll save $15 per month with Swoop’s NBN 50 plan, $26 per month with its NBN 100 plan, $35 per month with its NBN 250 plan and $40 per month with its NBN 1000.

You can stretch those savings further with Swoop’s referral offer. If you get a friend to sign up for one of the provider’s plans, you’ll both be able to save $15 per month on your next six invoices. All of Swoop’s plans are eligible for this offer, and there’s no limit to how many friends you can refer.

The larger discount also means a bigger full-price increase once the introductory period ends. The good news is that Swoop’s NBN plans are contract-free, so if you don’t want to stick around once those first six months elapse, you’re free to take your business to another internet provider. That’s something we recommend doing as a general rule of thumb, to get the best bang for your buck.

Swoop’s NBN 100 plans compared

There are a few internet providers that are offering cheap, congestion-free NBN 100 plans. While Swoop has one of the cheapest plans in this speed tier at $68 per month, it doesn’t have the cheapest offer.

That belongs to Dodo, which is priced at $64 per month for the first 6 months, then $85 per month once the discount period ends.

There’s also Exetel, which starts a hair more expensive than Swoop at $68.99 per month but winds up with a cheaper full price of $84.99 per month. Exetel’s plan also comes with five daily speed boosts each month, which will let you up your connection to that of the provider’s NBN 250 plan (provided you have an FTTP or HFC connection).

Swoop’s NBN 250 plans compared

While Swoop doesn’t have the overall cheapest NBN 250 plan, it does have the cheapest congestion-free connection. You’ll be paying $84.99 per month for the first six months, and then $119 per month once that period ends. To get this discount for Swoop’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to use the promo code WO250.

If your main criteria for an NBN 250 is affordability, then you have two cheaper options. Spintel is offering its NBN 250 plan at $75 per month for the first six months, and then $85.95 per month after that. Spintel has the overall cheapest full-price NBN 250 plan as well. Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps.

Up next is Exetel, which is priced at $83.99 per month for the first six months and then $98.99 per month thereafter. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 220Mbps.

After Swoop, the Southern Phone has the next cheapest congestion-free NBN 250 plan, which is priced at a flat rate of $95 per month.

Swoop’s NBN 1000 plans compared

In terms of pricing, Swoop is tied with Superloop for the cheapest NBN 1000 plan. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, before a pretty steep increase to $139 per month after that. To get this Swoop offer, you’ll need to use the promo code WO1000.

Superloop’s introductory price lasts for the first six months of your connection as well, before increasing to $109 per month. If you stick around with Superloop for at least 18 months, you’ll also get a free Amazon eero 6+ router. If you leave within that period, you’ll need to pay $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

So how do Swoop and Superloop’s download speeds compare? Swoop is reporting typical evening speeds of 582Mbps, with upload speeds of 47Mbps. Superloop is much faster with download speeds of 700Mbps, although its upload speeds are a tad slower at 42Mbps.

Image: Sunrise/Swoop