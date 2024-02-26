Spintel’s NBN 250 Plan Is Currently Cheaper Than Most NBN 100 Plans

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As far as NBN connections go, Spintel has some of the cheapest plans available across the speed tiers it offers. Those plans just got a bit more affordable, as Spintel is running introductory offers across its NBN 25, NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans, where you’ll receive a discounted billing rate for the first six months of your connection (the provider doesn’t offer an NBN 50 connection, currently).

Of these three plans, Spintel’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans offer the biggest savings – regardless of your connection, you’ll save $65.70 during those first six months. What makes this discount particularly noteworthy is that Spintel’s NBN 250 plan is priced similarly to what other providers are offering NBN 100 for.

Here’s how Spintel’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 deals compare to other internet providers.

How does Spintel compare to other NBN 100 plans?

Even with its introductory deal, Spintel doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 100 plan available – at least from a monthly perspective.

Dodo is offering its plan for $64 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, so it’s ostensibly congestion-free. This offer is available until February 29.

So where does this put Spintel? While the internet provider doesn’t have the cheapest introductory price – Tangerine and Exetel have it beat – Spintel does have one of the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plans. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months you’re with Spintel, and then $79.95 per month after that. Spintel is also currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

If we take a bird’s eye view of these plans, the long-term cost of Spintel’s plan is much cheaper, with its NBN 100 plan will cost you $893.70 over 12 months, while Dodo will set you back $894. That’s barely a difference, but if you’re the kind of person who’d rather stick with an internet plan long-term, Spintel is the cheapest option. Provided that Spintel maintains this pricing, you’ll be paying less overall beyond that first year.

For what it’s worth, Kogan has the actual cheapest full-price plan at $78.90 per month ($68.90 per month for the first three months). However, it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps. That’s not bad, but we reckon being able to get congestion-free download speeds is worth the extra $1 each month. This offer is available until March 3.

All of the NBN plans mentioned above are contract-free too, so if you feel like changing up your internet connection once their respective discount periods end, you can do so with no strings attached.

How does Spintel compare to other NBN 250 plans?

Spintel currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan going, which is priced at $75 per month for the first six months. After this introductory period ends, the price will increase to $85.95 per month, which is also the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plan.

The major trade-off here is that Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, so if you want something closer to a congestion-free 250Mbps, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

However, considering that Spintel’s full-price NBN 250 plan is roughly the same price as the average full-price NBN 100 plan (around $85 per month). So if you’re currently shopping around for an NBN 100 connection, you can snag this Spintel NBN 250 plan for practically the same price but with double the typical speeds.

Swoop is your cheapest bet if you want typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months, before a sharp increase to $119 per month after that. This offer is available until March 31.

