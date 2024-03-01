These Are The Cheapest NBN Plans Available Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s never a bad thing to compare your current NBN plan to what other providers are offering. If you’re looking to lower your monthly internet bill by either jumping to a different provider or a slower tier, there are a few affordable options available.

As an extra incentive, most internet providers offer introductory discounts for their respective NBN plans, so you can try something new while saving yourself a little money at the same time. Most of these providers come with no lock-in contracts, you’re free to bounce around after these discount periods expire – which is something we recommend.

If you want to get the most bang for your buck from your internet connection, here are the cheapest plans available right now, from NBN 50 to NBN 1000.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

With NBN 50 plans, it’s not hard to find a plan that’s reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. All of the following providers are reporting congestion-free speeds during peak hours.

For NBN 50 plans, Kogan currently has the cheapest option available. You’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months, and then $68.90 per month. While that discount period is much shorter than what most other internet providers offer, Kogan does have the overall cheapest full-price plan as well.

With Dodo, you’ll pay $59 per month for the first six months that you’re connected with the provider, and then $80 once the discount period ends. This plan is contract-free, so you can swap from Dodo to another provider without any issues.

After that is Tangerine, which has discounted its NBN 50 plan to $59.90 per month for your first six months, and then $79.90 per month once the introductory period ends.

Up next is Exetel, which is currently offering its NBN 50 plan for $60.99 per month for your first six months, and then $78.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s plan also comes with five daily speed boosts per month, which will let you bump up your speeds to that of an NBN 100 connection.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

For NBN 100 plans, Dodo is currently offering the cheapest among Australia’s internet providers. You’ll pay $64 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month. Dodo is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Up next is Kogan, which has an NBN 50 plan that is $68.90 for the first three months, and then $78.90 after that. This makes Kogan the cheapest full-price NBN plan that’s currently available. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

Exetel‘s NBN 100 connection has been discounted to $68.99 per month. This discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider and then will jump up to $84.99 thereafter. Exetel is currently reporting 100Mbps typical evening speeds, making it ostensibly congestion-free during peak hours. You’re also able to use its five daily speed boosts to get an NBN 250 connection.

Although Spintel‘s NBN 100 is a hair more expensive at $69 per month for the first six months, once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $79.95 per month. This makes SpinTel’s offering one of the cheapest full-price plans in this speed tier, after Kogan. However, unlike Kogan, the provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

SpinTel has the cheapest plan available in this speed tier. If you sign up for SpinTel’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $75 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. The plan will jump up to $85.95 per month after the discount ends. SpinTel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps.

Exetel‘s NBN 250 plan is currently $83.99 per month for the first six months you’re on it, and then $98.99 per month thereafter. While Exetel’s plan is more expensive than what SpinTel is offering, it has faster typical evening speeds of 220Mbps. Exetel’s five speed boosts are also available with this plan.

If you want a faster NBN 250 connection, Dodo is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps. This plan will set you back $85 per month for the first six months you’re with Dodo, and then $110 per month thereafter.

As far as the cheapest congestion-free plan is concerned, your best option is with Southern Phone. While the provider isn’t offering any form of introductory discount, you can pick up this connection at a flat rate of $95 per month. Considering that most full-price NBN 250 plans are at least $100 per month, this is one of the best-value plans in this tier.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

“Cheap” is a relative term when it comes to NBN 1000 plans. While some plans are cheaper than others, superfast internet comes at a price, and your monthly bill will most likely be at least $100.

Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan, which will set you back $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, which also makes it the fastest NBN 1000 connection available.

If you stick with Superloop for 18 months, the provider will also chuck in an Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router as a free bonus. However, if you leave before those 18 months pass you’ll have to pay a modem clawback fee that’s worth $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

Southern Phone‘s NBN 1000 is available at a flat rate of $105 per month, which also makes it one of the cheaper options in general. While this plan is a bit more expensive than Superloop’s discounted price, it has a cheaper full price. Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

