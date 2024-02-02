Here’s Where You Can Nab A Fast NBN 250 Plan For Under $85

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current internet connection is a bit on the slower side, it might be time to finally commit to that NBN upgrade that you’ve been putting off. While the price of NBN increases the faster it gets, the good news is that a few internet providers are offering introductory discounts across their respective superfast plans.

So if you’re looking to feed your need for speed, we’ve done the leg work for you by rounding up the cheapest NBN 250 plans that are currently available.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans

Before we start you’ll need to make sure that you can get an NBN 250 connection in the first place. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to those with either Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

SpinTel currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan on offer at $75 per month. This price is an introductory deal, so it’ll last for the first six months of your connection before bumping up to $85.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel has the cheapest NBN 250 plan available.

However, the internet provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps. That’s not too bad, as far as NBN 250 plans go, but if you want something closer to 250Mbps downloads, you’ll need to pay a bit more.

Tangerine is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $79.90 per month for the first six months, before jumping up to $104.90 per month. While being able to save $150 over those first six months is a pretty solid deal, Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 200Mbps.

If you want a faster connection, Exetel has an NBN 250 connection that’s $83.99 per month for the first six months and then $98.99 per month thereafter. Exetel is reporting evening speeds of 225Mbps, making it a speedier option.

If you’re after a superfast NBN connection that’s both fast and cheap (relative to what other providers are offering), Superloop is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months you’re connected with the provider, and then $99 per month thereafter. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps, which isn’t too shabby.

Exetel and Superloop both offer five daily speed boosts each month, which means you can bump up your connection speed to their respective NBN 1000 plans. For Exetel, that means typical evening speeds of 400Mbps, while Superloop is clocking a much more impressive 600Mbps.

If you want the fastest NBN 250 connection possible, then you’ll want to go with either Southern Phone, Swoop or Telstra. This trio of providers are reporting congestion-free, typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Southern Phone is the cheapest pick of the pack. You’ll pay a flat rate of $95 per month, which makes it one of the best-value NBN 250 plans around.

If you decide to go with Telstra‘s NBN 250 plan, you’ll pay $110 per month for the first six months and then $135 per month thereafter.

Meanwhile, Swoop is offering a congestion-free NBN 250 plan but at a flat rate of $119 per month.

Image: Sunrise