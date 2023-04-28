Save Your Gold Coins With The Cheapest NBN Plans Available Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While the NBN plan you signed up for three years ago may have been a good deal at the time, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re still the cheapest or speediest option around. It’s never a bad thing to compare your current NBN plan to what other providers are offering – especially when so many offer introductory deals with no lock-in contracts.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to an NBN connection, so we’ve collected the cheapest NBN plans available right now, from NBN 25 to NBN 1000.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

Unless you’re a big fan of waiting a long time for multi-gig updates to download, an NBN 25 plan probably isn’t going to cut it. But if having a cheap monthly internet plan outweighs having superfast internet, then an NBN 25 might do you nicely.

In terms of cheap NBN 25 plans, Tangerine has one that’s $44.90 per month for your first six months and $59.90 per month thereafter. Up next is Exetel, which is offering its NBN 25 plan for $53.95 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter.

Both Tangerine and Exetel are reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

With NBN 50 plans, it’s not hard to find a plan that’s reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. In fact, all of the following providers are reporting congestion-free speeds during peak hours.

For NBN 50 plans, Dodo currently has the cheapest option available. You’ll pay 53.80 per month for the first six months that you’re connected with the provider, and then $75 once the discount period ends. This plan is contract-free, so you can swap from Dodo to another provider without any issues.

Exetel is currently $53.95 per month for your first six months, and then $74.95 per month thereafter.

Spintel‘s NBN 50 plan isn’t a bad shout either. The provider is reporting evening speeds of 50Mbps, and a plan will cost you $54 per month for your first six months. After this promotional period, your bill will bump up to $64.95 per month, which is one of the cheaper full prices available.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

For NBN 100 plans, Tangerine is currently offering the cheapest among Australia’s internet providers. You’ll pay $62.90 per month for the first six months, and then $89.90 per month. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 92Mbps.

Dodo also has one of the cheapest plans available. With typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, you’ll pay $63.80 per month for the first six months you’re with Dodo. When this discount period ends, the price for this NBN 100 plan will jump up to $85 per month.

Exetel‘s NBN 100 connection has been discounted to $68.95 per month. This discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider and then will jump up to $84.95 thereafter. Exetel is currently reporting 100Mbps typical evening speeds, making it ostensibly congestion-free during peak hours.

Spintel is offering an NBN 100 plan that’s similar to Exetel’s, although it’s a hair more expensive at $69 per month for the first six months. It has the same full price of $84.95 per month and typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Exetel has one of the cheapest plans going in this speed tier. If you signup for Exetel’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $83.95 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. The plan will jump up to $108.95 per month after the discount ends. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps.

If you want a faster NBN 250 connection, Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. This plan will set you back $99.95 per month for the first six months you’re with Superloop, and then $119.95 per month thereafter.

After that, Southern Phone is offering discounted bills for the first six months you’re with the provider. You’ll pay $95 per month, and then $115 once the deal period ends. Compared to Exetel and Superloop, Southern Phone is reporting congestion-free typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

While MATE‘s NBN 250 connection doesn’t have the fastest speeds – the provider is reporting 196Mbps during peak hours – this plan is only $99 per month. It’s a good option if you want to keep your monthly bill under $100, with the potential to save $10 per month if you bundle in one of MATE’s mobile plans as well (which start from $20 per month).

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

“Cheap” is a relative term when it comes to NBN 1000 plans. While some plans are cheaper than others, superfast internet comes at a price, and your monthly bill will be at least $100.

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan, which will set you back $105 per month for the first six months, and then $135 per month thereafter. However, Southern Phone doesn’t currently have data available for the typical evening speeds of its NBN 1000 plan.

Tangerine‘s plan is a tad more expensive, with an introductory price of $109.90 per month for the first six months. But its full price of $129.90 per month shakes out to be a bit cheaper than Southern Phones’s. Tangerine also doesn’t have data available for its typical evening speeds.

If you want something cheap and fast, Superloop‘s NBN 1000 plan has impressive typical evening speeds of 500Mbps and will set you back $114.95 per month for the first six months. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $134.95 per month, which is fairly standard for this tier.

TPG‘s NBN 1000 plan is a tad slower than Superloop’s, with typical evening speeds of 450Mbps. This plan is also currently on sale for $114.99 per month for the first six months. After this promotional period ends, the plan’s cost will jump up to $144.99 per month.

While Kogan and Exetel have cheap NBN 1000 plans, both providers have typical evening speeds of 250 and 245Mbps, respectively, so your money is better spent on an NBN 250 connection instead.