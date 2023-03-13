Go Fast For Less While Exetel’s NBN 250 Plan Is Under $84 Per Month

The faster your internet connection is, the more expensive your monthly bill gets. Sometimes our need for speed is overturned by our financial situation. However, Exetel is currently running an offer for its NBN 250 plan where you’ll only have to pay $83.95 per month, which is quite cheap for this particular connection.

If you’re looking to bump up your current plan to something speedier, and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, here’s everything you need to know about Exetel’s NBN 250 deal.

Exetel’s NBN 250 plan

If you sign up for Exetel’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll only have to pay $83.95 per month. This discount offer only lasts for the first six months of your connection, after which your bill will increase to $108.95 per month. Being able to save $150 isn’t too shabby.

It also makes it cheaper than most full-price NBN 100 plans. For comparison, the full price for Exetel’s NBN 100 plan is $84.95 per month, which is a fairly average price for most providers in that speed tier.

Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps, which, while not congestion-free, still puts it as one of the faster speeds in this NBN tier.

Exetel’s NBN plans are also contract-free, so if you aren’t keen on paying the full price once the discount ends or aren’t happy with the service, you can leave it with no strings attached.

Before you sign up for Exetel’s NBN 250 plan, it’s important to check that you have a connection that can support it. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

With this discount deal, Exetel currently has the cheapest NBN 250 available. The next cheapest plans come from Superloop and Optus, which are priced at $88.95 per month and $90 per month, respectively. Both of these providers are also reporting faster typical evening speeds of 240Mbps.

Similar to Exetel, both Superloop and Optus are running introductory offers where the first six months of your connection will be discounted. After this deal period ends, Supleroop’s NBN 250 plan will be $113.95 per month, while Optus’ is $119 per month.