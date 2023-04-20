You Can Grab Superloop’s NBN 250 Plan For Under $90 Right Now

If your current internet plan just ain’t cutting it, you might be looking to jump to another one. Regardless of whether you’re after a speedier or more affordable NBN plan, Superloop has a few great offers for plans that involve cheaper rates for the first six months.

Better yet, the best NBN deals can be found with one of Superloop’s fastest speed tiers – its Superfast 250 plan. Mosey on down and let’s talk.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

Superloop’s current offerings are looking pretty sweet across all of its speed tiers, where you’ll be able to enjoy your first six months at a discounted rate. Although, the amount you’ll save does differ depending on which tier you spring for.

You’ll find the best value in its 250 plan (which does sport a solid 240Mbps in terms of typical evening speeds) for $88.95/month for the initial six months, saving you a total of $150. Once the trial period is over, the price will revert to $113.95. Going with Superloop’s discounted NBN 250 plan is cheaper than the full price value of its 100 plan, so you might as well make like Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games and go for gold.

But, hey, maybe an NBN 250 plan, while cheap, isn’t fast enough for you. You might live in a household with multiple gamers or streamers, who are prone to downloading new games or movies all at once. Regardless, you’ll probably want to take a look at Superloop’s NBN 500 plan, which is going for $114.95/month for the first six months. Thereafter, you’ll have to pay $134.95/month. Despite not being an NBN 1000 plan, it’s still one of the fastest plans in that tier with typical speeds of 500Mbps.

It’s also worth noting that all of Superloop’s NBN plans are contract-free and come with unlimited data, so if you want to move on to a cheaper deal or try something else, then you can leave them scot-free anytime during the first six months.

A word of advice – if you do sign up for Superloop’s NBN 250 or even its NBN 500 plan, make sure you check that your connection can actually support it. NBN 250 and NBN 500 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

Ultimately, Superloop is not the cheapest when it comes to NBN 250 plans. As you can see above, that title belongs to Exetel, who are slinging its NBN 250 plan for $83.95/month with an identical six month trial offer. But, Exetel’s typical evening speeds only reach a max of 225Mbps, which is a touch slower than Superloop’s 240Mbps offering. You’ll also be paying about $5 more per month for faster evening speeds, if you so choose.

Tangerine‘s SuperSpeedy plan is very similar to Superloop’s. Again, a discounted monthly rate for the first six months, but for $89.90. However, it’s typical evening speeds of 205Mbps don’t compare to Superloop’s. It’s a no-brainer you’re better off sticking to Superloop in this scenario.

But if you do want to push your NBN 250 plan to its limit, swing for Southern Phone‘s SuperFast plan, which will cost you $95/month and is capable of reaching the full 250Mbps. It also has a six month trial, but will revert back to a flat $115/month afterwards.

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Out of the plans listed above, Superloop is among the cheapest, but it’s not the winner here.

Southern Phone claims victory here, with $105/month for the first six months, but the provider doesn’t have the data to report a typical evening speed yet. The same goes for Tangerine, offering $109.90/month (down from $129.90/month).

The next most affordable plan out of the lot is Exetel with $109.90, but its evening speeds are capped at 245Mbps. So you may as well stick with a cheaper NBN 250 plan. In any case, we reckon you might as well go with Superloop, since you’ll know what you’re getting and for $114.95/month. Again, you’re looking at another six month introductory offer and the price will go up to $134.95/month after the trial period ends.

If your need for speed is still unmet, then your next option is to consider Optus who is offering $129/month. This’ll let you achieve those ultrafast 600Mbps, which is a solid jump from Superloop’s 500Mbps, but for about $14 more per month. Aussie Broadband and Origin also have NBN 1000 plans that can reach 600Mbps, but for $149 and $154 respectively. Best save your coin and give it to Optus out of the three.

Lastly, Telstra‘s got the fastest NBN 1000 plan out of the lot, but there’s no special deal here, unfortunately. You’ll get typical evening speeds of 700Mbps for a whopping $180/month, so if you can afford it – go nuts.