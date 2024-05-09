Make The Most Of The HFC Speed Boost With The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It looks like the fastest NBN tier – NBN 1000 – just got a bit faster. The NBN Co recently removed the speed cap for HFC connections, which means some providers are now reporting typical evening speeds upwards of 800Mbps.

The good news is that while these download speeds have increased, the prices for these NBN 1000 plans haven’t changed. A fair few providers are still offering introductory discounts that last for the first six months of your connection, which means you can nab ultrafast internet for under $100.

If you’re looking for a speedier NBN 1000 connection, here are the cheapest ultrafast plans that are currently available.

The cheapest NBN 1000 plans

Before you jump in, NBN 1000 plans are still limited to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid-Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections. So double-check that your address is compatible before signing up for anything.

Southern Phone has the cheapest NBN 1000/50 plan available, with reported typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. The provider is offering its Ultrafast plan at a discounted rate of $95 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $105 per month after that.

Even at full price, Southern Phone has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, so it’s a good pick in the long run (technically TPG is cheaper at $104.99 per month, but considering the price difference is a single cent, we’re not going to split hairs).

Swoop has the next cheapest plan, and thanks to the HFC speed boost it’s currently reporting typical download speeds of 975Mbps, making this the fastest NBN 1000 plan. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months you’re connected to Swoop’s Ultrafast plan before it makes a pretty sharp price increase to $139 per month.

Superloop is offering an introductory price of $99 per month, so it’s equal to Swoop as one of the cheaper plans on offer in this speed tier. However, after the first six months of your connection, this price will only increase to $109 per month. Even at full price, this Superloop plan is still one of the cheapest NBN 1000/50 connections available. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 811Mbps, making it the second fastest connection in this speed tier.

Superloop is also running an offer where, if you stay connected to this NBN plan for at least 18 months, you’ll receive a free Amazon eero 6+ router. However, if you leave before those 18 months elapsed, you’ll need to pay a modem fee that’s equal to $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

As mentioned before, TPG has the cheapest full-price NBN 1000/50 plan at $104.99 per month. If you’re a new customer and sign up for this plan before July 2, TPG is offering to cover one month’s worth of fees as well. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps.

If you take up Southern Phone’s NBN 1000/50 plan, after its introductory discount period ends, it might be an idea to swap to TPG. You’ll be paying the same price but with slightly faster typical evening speeds.

All of the plans mentioned above are contract-free, so apart from paying Superloop’s modem fee, you can leave them with no strings attached.

