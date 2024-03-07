At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who craves a speedy internet connection above all else, then you probably know that a fast NBN plan doesn’t come cheap. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t nab a fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan with a nice discount on top.

Whether you’re after a fast plan, cheap plan, or both, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans that are currently available, breaking them down by typical speeds and price.

Check your connection first

If you’re upgrading from a slower speed tier, you’ll need to check whether or not your NBN connection can support these faster plans. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial (HFC) addresses, while NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP addresses and over 95 per cent of HFC addresses.

The cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, that honour belongs to Superloop. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, making it the fastest NBN 1000 plan available as well.

Swoop is offering its NBN 1000 plan for the same price of $99 per month for your first six months and is reporting typical evening speeds of 582Mbps. While it isn’t the fastest NBN 1000 plan, it isn’t far from the top. However, once this introductory period ends the price will get a steep increase to $139 per month.

Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, which is being offered at a flat rate of $105 per month. While Southern Phone isn’t as fast as Superloop, and is also a bit more expensive when compared to the latter’s introductory deal, it has the advantage of having a cheaper full-price. As far as NBN 1000 plans go in general, Southern Phone represents some pretty good value.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, then AGL, Aussie Broadband, iiNet, iPrimus, Optus, Origin, Superloop, Southern Phone, Telstra and TPG are your key choices.

We’ve already covered how Superloop is both the cheapest and fastest NBN 1000 plan, but it isn’t the only provider reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps – Telstra is as well. However, the Big T doesn’t come cheap. You’ll pay $130 per month for the first six months, and then $170 per month thereafter.

TPG and iiNet are both reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps.

TPG’s NBN 1000 plan will set you back $114.99 per month for the first six months, and then $144.99 per month after that. TPG will also cover one month’s worth of fees. However, this price will change to $104.99 per month from March 20, as the provider is changing its billing costs.

If you go with iiNet, you’ll be paying a bit more each month. The provider’s introductory offer will set you back $119.99 per month for the first six months, and then $149.99 per month thereafter.

AGL, iPrimus and Southern Phone are both reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

If you go with iPrimus, you’ll pay $100 per month for the first six months, and then $130 per month after that. The provider will also supply you with a Wi-Fi 6 modem – however, if you leave within your first 12 months, you’ll need to pay a modem fee that’s equal to $10 per remaining month ($120 all up).

AGL‘s NBN 1000 plan is priced at a flat rate of $124 per month. However, that price is knocked down to $109 per month if you bundle it with one of the provider’s energy plans and bring your own modem.

Aussie Broadband, Optus and Origin are all reporting typical evening speeds of 600 Mbps.

Optus is running an introductory deal where you’ll pay $109 per month for the first six months you’re connected with its NBN 1000 plan. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $149 per month. However, if you leave Optus within 36 months, you’ll need to pay a modem fee that is equal to $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

Aussie Broadband isn’t offering any discounts, so you’ll be paying a flat rate of $129 per month.

Origin isn’t offering any introductory deals either, so you’ll be billed $129 per month. However, you’ll get a free year of Paramount+ if you sign up before December 14, and you can also save an extra $10 per month by bundling it with an energy plan.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans

Spintel is offering the cheapest NBN 250 plan on the market, both in terms of an introductory offer and full price. With Spintel, you’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months of your plan, and then $85.95 per month after that. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps.

Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 220Mbps and is offering a discounted plan for new customers. For the first six months that you’re with the provider, you’ll only pay $83.99 per month, and then $98.99 per month after the deal period ends.

Exetel also offers five daily speed boosts every month, which will allow you to increase your connection to the provider’s NBN 1000 speeds.

Once again, Swoop is another cheap choice if you’re after superfast NBN. You’ll pay $84 per month for its NBN 250 plan, and it has a typical evening speed of 250Mbps, making it the cheapest congestion-free option. However, the full price of Swoop’s plan is quite steep, increasing to $119 per month once the discount period ends.

Dodo’s NBN 250 plan is also worth considering. New customers will pay $85 for the first six months of their plan, and then $110 per month thereafter. However, Dodo is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, so while it isn’t congestion-free, it’s certainly close.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, there are a few providers currently offering congestion-free connections.

With Telstra, you’ll pay $115 per month for the first six months and then $135 per month thereafter. If you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or face a non-return fee, which is $9 per remaining month of your plan. Telstra is reporting speeds of 250/22 Mbps.

Compared to Telstra, the cost of Southern Phone‘s NBN 250 plan is much cheaper. The provider is running a flat rate of $95 per month, which, considering that this is cheaper than most other fast NBN 250 plans, is some pretty decent value – especially if you want to keep your NBN 250 plan under $99. Southern Phone is reporting speeds of 250Mbps.

AGL is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps but isn’t offering any discounts at the moment – so you’ll be paying a flat $114 per month. However, that price is knocked down to $99 per month if you bundle it with one of the provider’s energy plans and supply your own modem.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

