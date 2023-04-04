These Are The Cheapest NBN 100 Plans In Australia Right Now

While an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 connection will keep you covered when it comes to superfast internet, those speeds come at a hefty price. If you want something that has decent download speeds at an affordable price, then an NBN 100 plan is your best bet. A fair few providers are currently offering introductory deals for new customers, so you can snag one of these plans for under $80 per month.

If you’re looking for an internet connection that’s still relatively fast while remaining affordable, here are the cheapest NBN 100 plan available right now.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

The above table includes all the NBN 100 plans that are currently available for under $80 per month. So let’s break down this list by the cheapest and the fastest plans.

For the outright cheapest, Tangerine is currently offering a connection for only $62.90 per month, for the first six months of your plan. After this discount period, your monthly bill will jump up to $89.90 per month. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 92Mbps.

Next up is Dodo, which is offering an introductory deal where you’ll pay $63.85 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month thereafter. While its initial price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, if you stick with Dodo, it’ll shake out to be cheaper in the long run. Compared to other plans in this speed tier, most of them are priced around the $85 to $90 mark at full price, and not all of those are congestion-free (Dodo is reporting evening speeds of 100Mbps). This offer is available until 26 April.

The next two cheapest plans happen to have typical evening speeds of 100Mbps as well. If you’re a new customer, Exetel‘s NBN 100 plan is $68.95 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month thereafter. With SpinTel‘s introductory deal, you’ll pay be paying $69 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month after this discount period ends.

If you want to stick with a plan that’s always under $80, and not just for the first few months, Kogan‘s plan will set you back $78.90 per month. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which isn’t too bad.

All of these NBN 100 plans have unlimited data and are contract-free, so you can leave them whenever you please. In fact, swapping your NBN provider every six months to make use of the various new customer deals is a great way to keep your monthly bill as low as possible.

If you don’t mind going through the process of swapping plans down the track, Exetel is currently running an offer where you can get its NBN 250 plan for only $83.95 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. That’s $1 cheaper than Exetel’s NBN 100 connection at full price, with over double the evening speeds (225Mbps). The plan is also contract-free, so you can swap out of it before you’re hit with your first full-price bill, which will be $108.95 per month.

