Here’s Where You Can Get Australia’s Most Popular NBN Plan For Cheap

In an NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report that was released last week, the ACCC confirmed that NBN 50 is still the most popular NBN speed tier in Australia. And it’s not hard to understand why that is.

While some people feel the need for speed when it comes to NBN plans, those faster connections come with a higher price tag that doesn’t suit everyone’s budget. While we’d all love an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, if you’re someone who picks their internet a bit more economically, then sometimes all you want is a bargain first and foremost.

If you’re looking to grab an NBN that won’t feel like you’re paying for more than what you need, then we’ve collected the cheapest, entry-level plans across the NBN 50 and NBN 25 connections.

These are the cheapest NBN 50 plans

As far as the cheapest NBN 50 plan goes, Dodo is currently running an offer for new customers where you’ll pay $53.80 per month for the first six months, and then $75 per month thereafter. This offer expires on September 26.

After that, you’ve got Exetel, which is slightly more expensive at $53.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. After that period ends, your bill will jump up to $74.99 per month. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month. When activated, you’ll be able to bump up your connection speed to that of an NBN 100 plan for the duration. Not a bad choice if you need an extra burst of speed to download a chunky update or game.

If you want to keep your monthly bill under $70, then it’s worth looking at either SpinTel or Tangerine.

If you go with SpinTel, you’ll be paying $54 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $64.95 per month thereafter, which also makes it one of the cheapest full-price NBN 50 plans going.

With Tangerine, your bill will be $54.90 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $69.90 per month once the discount ends.

All of the aforementioned providers are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

These are the cheapest NBN 25 plans

When it comes to an NBN 25 connection, you’re pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to congestion-free speeds of 25Mbps. While these plans are good if you’re working to a budget – most sit around the $60 to $65 full-price mark – the trade-off is comparatively lower speeds.

If you’re the only person on your internet connection, you might be able to get by when playing online – although download times for massive files will take some time to complete. But things will get tricky if multiple people are vying for bandwidth.

While SpinTel does have the cheapest NBN 25 plan going – both with its introductory discount and at full price – its typical evening speeds top out at 20Mbps. It’s not a bad option if you want to keep your monthly plan under $50 per month.

If you’d prefer to get top speeds from an NBN 25 plan, you have Aussie Broadband, Exetel, Southern Phone and Tangerine to choose from.

Tangerine is currently running an offer for new customers where you’ll pay $44.90 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $59.90 per month onwards.

Exetel also has a similar offer where the first six months of your plan will be billed at $53.99 per month, and then $64.99 per month thereafter. Unfortunately, Exetel’s speed boost offer isn’t available with its NBN 25 plan.

Meanwhile, Southern Phones‘ introductory offer runs for the first 12 months of your connection, instead of the standard six months most other providers have. That means you’ll be paying $55 per month for the first year you’re with the internet provider before it jumps up to $65 per month. You’ll manage to save $120 all up, which isn’t too shabby.

It’s worth noting that all of the aforementioned NBN 25 plans are contract-free as well.

If you don’t think an NBN 25 or NBN 50 connection will suit your needs, you can find the rest of Kotaku Australia’s NBN breakdowns here:

This article has been updated since its original publication.