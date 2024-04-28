There Are No Major AAA Games Out This Week, Thank God

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

We’re entering the first week of May and there are no major AAA games out this week. Well, except for Sea of Thieves, which makes its debut on PS5. It is, however, a port and has been available on Xbox for about six years, so it doesn’t count. Other than that, it’s all AAs and indies, and you know what that means: the traditional mid-year quiet period for blockbusters is approaching. It’s that wonderful time of year when we get a moment to breathe and tick a few games off our piles of shame.

Below, you’ll find this week’s releases. There’s some great stuff here! I am sure you will find something of interest.

April 29

Echoes of the Plum Grove (PC)

April 30

Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Front Mission 2 Remake (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Let Bions Be Bygones (PC)

Sea of Thieves (PS5)

Tales of Candleforth (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy (PC)

May 2

Abiotic Factor (PC)

Early Access

Endless Ocean: Luminous (NS)

Foundry (PC)

Hexguardian (PC)

Indika (PS5, XSX, PC)

Moto GP 24 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Surmount (NS)

May 3

The Braves (PC)

House Flipper 2 (PS5, XSX)

Retail

May 7

Heading Out (PC)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (NS)

Retail

MX vs ATV Legends – 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Edition (PS5)

Prison Architect 2 (PS4, XSX, PC)

Image: Xbox, Storm Trident, Double Eleven, Kotaku Australia