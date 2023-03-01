Feel The Need For Speed With These Congestion-Free NBN Plans

When it comes to typical evening speeds, some NBN providers are just superior to others. If you’re looking to upgrade your current connection and “doesn’t slow down during peak traffic hours” is at the top of your list of essentials, we’ve rounded up all the providers currently offering congestion-free NBN plans.

The cheapest congestion-free NBN plans available right now

Before we jump into things, it’s worth noting that while a provider may list its typical evening speeds as being congestion-free, there are external factors that may affect performance. Things like your home’s wiring or the equipment you’re using. If you have an FTTN connection, then you’ll need to be within 400m of a node if you want to hit congestion-free NBN 100 speeds.

Congestion-free NBN 50 plans

When it comes to an NBN 50 plan, there are a lot of providers offering congestion-free connections. In terms of the cheapest NBN 50 plan going, Dodo is currently offering one that’s $53.85 per month for the first six months of your connection, before jumping up to $75 per month thereafter.

Exetel is another provider worth considering. You can currently snag a plan that’s $53.95 per month for the first six months, and then $74.95 per month once the discount period ends. What makes Exetel worth considering is that it also includes a bonus feature where you can boost your connection speed to NBN 100 up to five times a month. Exetel’s speed boosts are only available to those on HFC, FTTP, and FTTN connections, so make sure you’ve got one of these before signing up.

If you’re after an NBN plan that has both a cheap discount and a relatively cheap full price, then you should check out Spintel. The provider is offering its NBN 50 plan for $54 per month for the first six months and then $64.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine is also a decent provider to consider. It offers a plan for $54.90 per month for the first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter.

Congestion-free NBN 100 plans

The number of congestion-free plans available gets a bit narrower as you enter the NBN 100 speed tier. If you’re after an NBN plan with consistent typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, you have the choice between Dodo, Spintel, Exetel, iPrimus Optus and Telstra.

Dodo currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan from this group. At 63.95 per month, this is an introductory offer that’ll last for the first six months you’re with Dodo. After this discount period ends, the plan’s price will jump up to $85 per month.

With Exetel, you’ll pay $68.95 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Similar to its NBN 50 plan, Exetel also offers five-speed boosts to NBN 250 every month. However, you’ll need to have an FTTP or HFC connection to get this boost.

Spintel is a tad more expensive than Exetel at $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, it’s cheaper than both Optus and Telstra, while being the same price as Exetel.

Optus‘ NBN 100 plan is currently $79 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $89 per month at full price. While Optus’ plan is contract-free, if you leave within the first 36 months of your connection, then you’ll need to pay a modem fee, which is equivalent to $7 for each month left in your term.

iPrimus‘ NBN 100 plan is a hair more expensive than Optus’. You’ll pay $80 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $90 per month thereafter.

Telstra has the most expensive NBN 100 plan of the bunch. Its plan is currently priced at $100 per month for the first six months, before increasing to $110 per month once the introductory offer period ends.

However, Telstra’s plan also includes 12 months of Kayo, two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ for free. If you do sign up for Telstra’s NBN 100 plan and leave it within the first two years of your connection, then you’ll need to return the modem or pay a fee.

Congestion-free NBN 250 plans

When it comes to congestion-free NBN 250 plans, it’s either Telstra‘s way or the highway. While Telstra’s NBN 250 plan will usually set you back $140 per month, the provider is currently running an offer when your first six months are discounted down to $120 each. All up, you’ll save yourself $120.

The plan is contract-free so you can leave it whenever you want, but if you do so within your first two years you’ll have to return your modem or pay a fee.

As a bonus, Telstra will also toss in 12 months of Kayo, two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ for free.

This article has been updated since it was first published.