These Are The Cheapest And Fastest NBN 250 And NBN 1000 Plans Right Now

It’s a new year, so it’s time to ditch your slow internet plan and finally embrace your need for speed. NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans have been around for a few years now, and have gone from a niche option for only the most demanding internet users to being something that almost every telco offers, with evening speeds improving dramatically.

If you’re someone who craves a speedy internet connection above all else, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans that are currently available, breaking them down by the fastest speeds and price.

Check your connection first

If you’re upgrading from a slower speed tier, you’ll need to check whether or not your NBN connection can support these faster plans. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP and HFC addresses, while NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP addresses and over 95 per cent of HFC addresses.

NBN 1000 plans

Cheap NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for pure value, MyRepublic has one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans around. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a lot of NBN 250 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps, which is a nice step up from the standard 200Mbps to 250Mbps you see on most plans.

Tangerine is up next charging $99.90 per month for your first six months and $129.90 per month thereafter. The provider has yet to disclose typical evening speeds for its NBN 1000 plans, so it’s a little hard to know what to expect in terms of peak-hour performance.

TPG is a little more expensive at $114.99 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $144.99 per month after your discount period runs out. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

Fast NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, Superloop, Aussie Broadband and Origin are your three key choices.

Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. It will charge you $114.95 per month for your first six months, and $139.95 per month thereafter. You’ll be subject to a 3TB allowance, however. After you hit this cap, you’ll be limited to 100Mbps speeds.

Aussie Broadband is even faster, boasting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. It is more expensive, however, billing $149 per month.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, and you’ll pay $144 per month for the first six months, and then $154 per month thereafter. You can also save an extra $10 per month by bundling it with an energy plan.

NBN 250 plans

Cheap NBN 250 plans

Tangerine, which has a typical evening speed of 205Mbps, is currently offering a discounted plan for new customers. For the first six months you’re with the provider you’ll only pay $79.90 per month, and then $109.90 per month after the deal period ends.

Once again, MyRepublic is another cheap choice if you’re after high-speed NBN. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. It has a typical evening speed of 200Mbps.

Exetel‘s NBN 250 plan is also worth considering. New customers will pay $94.95 for the first six months of their plan, and then $114.95 per month thereafter. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps, making it the fastest choice of these cheaper plans.

Fast NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, Origin is a great bet with typical evening speeds of 244Mbps. Origin is currently offering a discount plan where you’ll pay $124 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, down from $134 per month. You can save an extra $10 per month by bundling energy with this NBN 250 plan.

Aussie Broadband also reports typical evening speeds of 244Mbps but isn’t offering any discounts at the moment – so you’ll be paying a flat $129 per month.

Telstra is the only major provider that bests Aussie Broadband and Origin, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $120 per month for the first six months and then $140 per month thereafter. If you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or face a non-return fee.

NBN 100 plans

Cheap NBN 100 plans

Of course, many of us aren’t able to get a plan faster than NBN 100 yet. As such, we’re also going to look at a few of the best NBN 100 deals.

First up is Tangerine. You’re looking at $62.90 per month for your first six months and $89.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If you don’t mind paying a little more at full price, Dodo is currently offering an NBN 100 plan for $63.85 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. Dodo reports a pretty solid typical evening speed of 95Mbps.

Superloop is also offering a discount for the first six months of your connection with the provider. You’ll pay $69 per month and then $79 per month thereafter. While it doesn’t have the best introductory discount, at full price Superloop is cheaper than a lot of other NBN 100 plans. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

Fast NBN 100 plans

If you want faster typical evening speeds and a discount, you could opt for Exetel. You’ll pay $64.95 for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion-free.

If you’re after a fast upload speed, Exetel is also offering an introductory discount for its NBN 100/40 plan. You’ll pay $74.95 per month for the first six months, and then $94.95 per month thereafter.

SpinTel is also offering a discount for the first six months of your connection with the provider. You’ll pay $69 per month and then $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel also has a typical evening speed of 100Mbps, making it one of the faster plans in this speed tier.

