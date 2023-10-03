Here Are The Fastest And Cheapest NBN 250 Plans Available Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current internet connection is a bit on the slower side, it might be time to finally commit to that NBN upgrade that you’ve been putting off and live life in the fast lane. While the price of NBN increases the faster it gets, the good news is that a few internet providers are offering introductory discounts across their respective superfast plans.

So if you’re looking to feed your need for speed, we’ve done the leg work for you by rounding up the fastest and cheapest NBN 250 plans that are currently available.

Before we start you’ll need to make sure that you can actually get an NBN 250 connection in the first place. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to those with either Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Do you want the fastest NBN 250 connection possible? Then you’ll want to go with either Aussie Broadband, Southern Phone, Swoop or Telstra, as these are the only providers reporting congestion-free, typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Southern Phone is the cheaper pick of the pack, with an introductory offer where you’ll pay $95 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then $115 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s one of the best value NBN 250 plans around.

Up next is Aussie Broadband, which is currently running a deal where you’ll save $20 each month for the first six months of your connection. That means you’ll be paying $109 per month before the price increases to $129 per month once the deal period ends. This offer is available until October 31 and you’ll need to use the promo code SPEED20 when checking out.

If you decide to go with Telstra‘s NBN 250 plan, you’ll pay $120 per month for the first six months and then $140 per month thereafter. This offer is available until November 13. Telstra will also throw in some bonus entertainment deals, including two months of Binge, three months of Flash and four months of Spotify premium for free.

Newcomer Swoop is also offering a congestion-free NBN 250 plan but at a flat rate of $129 per month.

If you’re after a superfast NBN connection that’s both fast and cheap (relative to what other providers are offering), Superloop is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months you’re connected with the provider, and then $99 per month thereafter. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps, which isn’t too shabby.

Optus is currently running a discount offer for new customers that is a hair more expensive than Superloop’s deal. You’ll pay $89 per month for the first six months of your connection, after which the price of Optus’ plan will jump up to $119 per month. Optus is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. This offer is available until October 22, however, if you leave Optus’ plan within the first 36 months of your connection, you’ll need to pay out the full cost of your modem, which is calculated as being $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

The cheapest NBN 250 plans

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan on offer. The internet provider is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $79.90 per month for the first six months, before jumping up to $109.90 per month. However, when it comes to downloads Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 200Mbps.

If you want a faster connection, Exetel has an NBN 250 connection that’s $83.99 per month for the first six months and then $98.99 per month thereafter. Exetel is reporting evening speeds of 225Mbps, making it a speedier option.

After that, Superloop and Optus have the next cheapest plans available, which we covered above.

If you’re after something a bit faster, TPG is currently offering a superfast NBN connection for $94.99 per month for the first six months and then $124.99 per month thereafter. TPG is reporting evening speeds of 210Mbps. After that, there is Southern Phone, which is barely more expensive than TPG with faster typical evening speeds.

You can find the rest of Kotaku Australia’s NBN breakdowns here:

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image: Toei Animation