Become Unburdened With These Congestion-Free NBN Plans

Not all internet providers are made equally. If you take a look at any given NBN speed tier, you’ll notice that typical evening speeds can vary from provider to provider, with only some offering congestion-free plans.

If you’re currently looking to upgrade your current internet connection to the fastest option possible, we’ve rounded up all the providers that are offering congestion-free plans across NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250.

Before we start, it’s worth noting that while a provider may list its typical evening speeds as being congestion-free, there are external factors that may affect performance. Things like your home’s wiring or the equipment you’re using. If you have an FTTN connection, then you’ll need to be within 400m of a node if you want to hit congestion-free NBN 100 speeds.

Congestion-free NBN 50 plans

When it comes to an NBN 50 plan, there are a lot of providers offering congestion-free connections. In terms of the cheapest NBN 50 plan going, Dodo is currently offering one that’s $53.80 per month for the first six months of your connection, before jumping up to $75 per month thereafter.

Exetel is another provider worth considering. You can currently snag a plan that’s $53.99 per month for the first six months, and then $74.99 per month once the discount period ends. What makes Exetel worth considering is that it also includes a bonus feature where you can boost your connection speed to NBN 100 up to five times a month. Exetel’s speed boosts are only available to those on HFC, FTTP, and FTTN connections, so make sure you’ve got one of these before signing up.

If you’re after an NBN plan that has both a good discount and a relatively cheap full price, then you should check out SpinTel. The provider is offering its NBN 50 plan for $54 per month for the first six months and then $64.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine is also a decent provider to consider. It offers a plan for $54.90 per month for the first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter.

Congestion-free NBN 100 plans

While the number of congestion-free NBN 100 plans that are available isn’t as wide as the previous speed tier, you still have a few solid choices. If you’re after an NBN plan with consistent typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, you have the choice between Aussie Broadband, Exetel, Optus, Origin, Southern Phone, SpinTel, Swoop, and Telstra.

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan from this group. At $65 per month, this is an introductory offer that’ll last for the first 12 months you’re with Southern Phone. After this discount period ends, the plan’s price will jump up to $85 per month.

With Exetel, you’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $84.99 per month thereafter. Similar to its NBN 50 plan, Exetel also offers five speed boosts to NBN 250 every month. However, you’ll need to have an FTTP or HFC connection to get this boost.

SpinTel is offering a plan that’s $69 per month for the first six months, and then $79.95 per month after that. Even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest plans in this speed tier, so you’ll be paying less if you plan on sticking with one provider for a long time.

Up next are Optus and Swoop, which are both offering an introductory deal for new customers where you’ll pay $79 per month for the first six months you’re connected to either plan. Once this introductory deal period ends, the price for both of these plans will increase to $99 per month.

However, there is a major difference between them. If you go with Optus, you’ll need to stay connected for 36 months or incur a modem fee that is calculated as $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306). If you plan on jumping ship once the introductory discount finishes, then Optus might not be your ideal choice.

Congestion-free NBN 250 plans

When it comes to congestion-free NBN 250 plans, it used to be Telstra’s way or the highway. However, a few more telcos have begun offering congestion-free NBN 250 connections, with competitive pricing.

Currently, Swoop has the cheapest congestion-free NBN 250 plan, where you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months of your connection and then $119 per month once the discount period ends. Compared to NBN 250 plans in general, that’s one of the cheaper plans you can go with, so it’s not a bad option if you’re after a discount. Swoop’s plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to swap providers before the price increases with no strings attached.

While Southern Phone doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 250 connection, it might have the plan with the best value. It comes with an introductory offer that lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, where you’ll be paying $95 per month. Once your first year with Southern Phone is over, its price will increase to $115 per month, which is the cheapest full-price plan of these congestion-free NBN 250 connections.

Aussie Broadband is currently running a sale across its NBN plans, where you can save $20 per month for the first six months of your connection. You’ll pay $109 per month during this discount period with Aussie, and then $129 per month once it’s over. This offer ends on October 31, and you need to use the promo code SPEED20.

While Telstra‘s NBN 250 plan will usually set you back $140 per month, the provider is currently running an offer when your first six months are discounted down to $120 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can leave it whenever you want, but if you do so within your first two years, you’ll have to return your modem or pay a fee.

