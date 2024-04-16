You Can Nab A Deal On Dodo’s NBN Plans Because Bird Is The Word

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

At this point in time, it’s harder to find an internet prodivder that doesn’t offer some form of introductory discount for their various NBN plans than one that does. These discounts for new customers have become the norm, which is great news if you’re someone who likes to swap providers every six month to maintain the cheapest price possible.

Today we’re taking a look at Dodo’s introductory deals, where you can save $21 per month for the first six months that you’re connected to the provider’s NBN 50 or NBN 100 plans, and $25 per month with its NBN 250 plan. That’s $126 or $150 worth of savings, depending on which connection you go with.

Here’s what Dodo’s NBN plan deals look like, and how they compare with what other internet providers are offering.

What do Dodo’s NBN plans look like?

Dodo is reporting congestion-free evening speeds across all of its NBN plans – except for NBN 250, which is clocking in at 245Mbps.

Dodo is also offering an introductory deal for its NBN 25 plan, but it’s only $5 off per month. And, let’s be real, an NBN 25 plan isn’t the most ideal connection when it comes to gaming – unless you like it when huge downloads take days to complete.

Plus, with this discount deal, Dodo’s NBN 50 plan is now $1 cheaper during this introductory period than its NBN 25 plan.

If you live in NSW or Victoria, you’re also able to bundle your energy plans with Dodo and save up $10 extra per month. The discount is calculated as $5 for each active electricity and gas service (only electricity is available in Queensland).

All of Dodo’s NBN plans offer unlimited data and no lock-in contracts, so you’re free to leave the service whenever you want if you’re not happy with it.

How does Dodo’s NBN 50 plan compare?

While Dodo has one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans available, it isn’t the internet provider with the cheapest deal. However, the price different is pretty minimal – Kogan‘s NBN 50 plan is priced at $58.90 per month for the first three months, while Dodo is $59 per month for the first six months.

Dodo’s full-price cost of $80 is fairly standard pricepoint for this speed tier, but if you want to pay a bit less Kogan’s NBN 50 plan is $68.90 per month after the discount period ends.

Exetel isn’t a bad option either. You can pick up this internet provider’s NBN 50 plan for $60.99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $78.99 per month once that deal period ends. What makes Exetel stand out compared to other providers is that it offers five daily speeds boosts every month, which will let you bump up your connection to that of an NBN 100 plan.

While Southern Phone doesn’t have any discounts going at the moment, but its NBN 50 plan is priced at a flat rate of $75 per month, making it cheaper than the average full-price plan in this tier.

All of the NBN 50 plans mentioned here are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

How does Dodo’s NBN 100 plan compare?

At $64 per month, Dodo currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan available. Like the provider’s other discounts, this price will only last for the first six months before increasing to $85 per month (which is an average cost for this connection tier).

The introductory price of Exetel‘s NBN 100 plan is a bit more expensive at $68.99 per month, but like its aforementioned NBN 50 plan, it also comes with five daily speed boosts every month. So if you think you’ll need an NBN 250 connection a couple of times a month (but not enough to shill out for a full plan) then this could be a bonus. After your first six months with Exetel, you’ll be paying 84.99 per month.

There’s also Spintel, which has a higher initial price (despite being discounted) but a cheaper full-price cost. This breaks down to be $69 per month for the first six months of your plan, and then $79.95 per month after that.

Spintel does shake out to be the cheaper option when compared to Dodo over your first year with either internet provider, but it’s not a huge price difference. Over 12 months, you’ll be spending $893.70 with Spintel and $894 with Dodo.

Dodo, Exetel and Spintel are reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

