How To Shop Around For Cheaper NBN If Yours Isn’t Quite Right

The best way to save on your internet bills right now is to switch NBN provider every six months. While it sounds like a hassle, changing internet providers every six months (or at least looking into it) can save you big bucks, and it’ll be worth the effort in the long-run. Not only that, but shopping around for NBN is recommended by the ACCC, so you know this is a legit hack.

Nowadays, most NBN providers offer introductory deals that usually last around six months and have no lock-in contracts. By taking advantage of these sales, you can potentially save over $100 during the introductory period.

We’ve gone and found some of the best introductory offers available from a range of ISPs for NBN 50, 100 and 250.

Best NBN 50 introductory offers

NBN 50 is perfect for budget-conscious households with up to four people. Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 50 introductory offer. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months, then $79.90 per month afterwards.

Exetel is slightly more expensive, as you’ll be paying $60.99 per month during the six-month introductory period. Then it’ll revert back to $78.99 per month. But the internet provider offers five free speed boost days per month, where you can reach speeds of 100Mbps, which is definitely worth the extra coin.

There’s also Swoop, which is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $64 per month for the first six months, then $79 per month after that.

All of these providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, so you’re less likely to experience congestion during the peak hours of 7pm to 11pm.

Best NBN 100 introductory offers

If you do a lot of online gaming, then NBN 100 is a good balance for speed and price. Tangerine’s plan is the cheapest, where you’ll pay $64.90 per month for the first six months. Afterwards, it’ll revert back to $84.90 per month. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps, so you’ll experience some congestion.

If you want to try and get the full 100Mbps, Dodo is the next cheapest option. You’ll pay $67.50 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, before it goes back to full price, $85 per month. This offer ends on February 27 though, so make sure you sign up before then.

Exetel also has a great price for its introductory offer. You’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months, then $84.99 per month afterwards. Exetel is offering five free daily speed boosts for its NBN 100 plan too, meaning you can reach speeds of up to 220Mbps if you have an FTTP or HFC connection. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Best NBN 250 introductory offers

For larger households or those with higher bandwidth needs, NBN 250 is one of the fastest speed tiers. Spintel currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan available. You’ll be paying $75 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, before it reverts back to $85.95 per month. While it is the cheapest plan, Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, so you may experience some congestion.

Exetel is slightly better, with typical evening speeds of 220Mbps. You’ll be paying $83.99 per month for the first six months, then $98.99 per month afterwards. You’ll also have access to five free daily speed boosts per month, so you can bump up your connection speed to Exetel’s NBN 1000 plan.

If you want to get the full 250Mpbs speed, Swoop is currently the best option. You’ll be paying $84 per month for the first six months, before it jumps up to $119 per month afterwards.

Remember that to get the full benefit out of an NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to have a connection that’s either FTTP or HFC.

How to change NBN providers

Changing internet providers every six months is easier than you think. Most ISPs will either have an online portal or a phone line where you can get connected (or disconnected) quickly — usually within 24 hours, depending on the provider. Note that some connections can take up to five days to kick in. Not only that, but most providers now don’t have lock-in contracts, so it’s likely that you won’t need to pay any exit fees.

Can I use the same modem?

One of the difficulties you may come across while changing internet providers every six months is with your modem. If your modem is supplied by your current provider, then you’ll either need to return it or pay a one-time clawback fee to keep it.

You can also choose to splurge on an unlocked modem. If you choose this option, you can also get a modem with built-in router capabilities, resulting in a more stable internet connection.

