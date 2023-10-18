Tangerine’s Cheap NBN Plans Are Worth The Squeeze

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to swap to a different NBN provider, one of the easiest ways to save money is to take advantage of any introductory offers. Most internet providers are offering NBN plans that will be discounted for the first six months you’re connected to it, and Tangerine is no stranger to this practice. In fact, Tangerine’s NBN deals make it one of the cheapest options across most internet speed tiers.

Here’s what Tangerine’s NBN deals look like and how they compare with what other internet providers are currently offering.

Tangerine’s NBN plans

Depending on which NBN plan you select, you can save $15 to $30 per month, with the faster internet connections receiving the larger discounts. These discounted prices will last for the first six months you’re with a Tangerine NBN plan, before reverting back to their respective full prices once the deal period ends.

It’s also worth noting that Tangerine’s NBN plans are contract-free, so you’re able to leave the provider once the discount period ends with no strings attached.

NBN 100 plan comparisons

We’ve covered this recently, but Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan on offer at $62.90 per month. The provider is also reporting typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps which, while not congestion-free, isn’t too far off.

If you do want a plan that’s offering typical evening speeds of 100/17 Mbps, you’ve got three options.

If you go with Southern Phone, you’ll be paying $65 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. Considering that most NBN providers only offer discounts for the first six months of your connection, that’s not a bad deal. Once the discount period ends, you’ll be paying $85 per month.

After that, you’ve got Exetel which is offering its NBN 100 plan for $68.99 per month for the first six months and then $84.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will allow you to increase your connection speed to the provider’s NBN 250 speeds (225/21 Mbps). However, you’ll need an FTTP or HFC connection to achieve this.

With SpinTel, you’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider and then $79 per month thereafter. SpinTel’s full price just happens to be the cheapest of any of the other internet providers in this speed tier, so it’s a solid option if you’re the kind of person to set and forget.

NBN 250 plan comparisons

Once again, Tangerine has the cheapest plan available in this NBN tier, thanks to its introductory discount deal. You’ll pay $79.90 per month for the first six months you’re connected to this Tangerine plan, and then $109.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 200/21 Mbps.

If you’d rather an NBN 250 plan that’s closer to being congestion-free, there are a few internet providers offering decent alternatives to Tangerine.

Swoop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 250/25 Mbps for $84 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your plan, before increasing to $119 per month.

If you want to keep your NBN 250 plan under $100, even at full price, then Superloop is your best option. The provider is offering its NBN 250 plan for $85 per month for the first six months and then $99 per month thereafter. Superloop is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240/21 Mbps, so while it’s not congestion-free, it isn’t that far off.

NBN 1000 plan comparisons

Currently, Superloop and Swoop are offering the cheapest NBN 1000 connections at $99 per month for the first six months of either connection. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $109 per month with Superloop, and $139 per month with Swoop.

As far as typical evening speeds go, Superloop is reporting 600/42 Mbps, while Swoop isn’t that far off with 582/47 Mbps.

While Tangerine doesn’t offer the cheapest NBN 1000 plan, the price difference is less than $1 per month. However, the key difference between it and the two aforementioned internet providers is that Tangerine isn’t advertising its typical evening speeds for this plan.

