Here Are The Fastest And Cheapest NBN 100 Plans Available Right Now

If you’re looking for an internet connection that’s still relatively fast while remaining affordable, an NBN 100 plan is your best bet. An NBN 100 will still give you decent speeds and, depending on which provider you go with, you can snag one of these plans for under $70 per month thanks to some great introductory discounts.

The good news is that some of the fastest NBN 100 plans are currently the cheapest plans going right now. Here’s every NBN 100 connection that’s available, sorted by lowest price.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

For the outright cheapest, Tangerine is currently offering a connection for only $62.90 per month, for the first six months of your plan. After this discount period, your monthly bill will jump up to $89.90 per month. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps.

Next up is Dodo, which is offering an introductory deal where you’ll pay $63.80 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month thereafter. While its initial price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, if you stick with Dodo, it’ll shake out to be cheaper in the long run. Dodo is also reporting evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps and this discount offer is available until November 30.

Southern Phone is currently running a deal where you’ll receive a discounted NBN 100 plan for the first 12 months of your connection. That means you’ll be billed at $65 per month over your first year with the provider, and then $85 per month thereafter. Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100/17 Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion-free.

The next two cheapest plans happen to have typical evening speeds of 100Mbps as well. With SpinTel‘s introductory deal, you’ll pay be paying $69 per month for the first six months and then $79.95 per month after this discount period ends. Considering most full-price plans in this speed tier are around the $85 to $90 mark, this makes SpinTel one of the cheapest options available.

If you’re a new customer, Exetel‘s NBN 100/20 plan is $68.99 per month for the first six months and then $84.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed booths each month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to the provider’s NBN 250 speeds (225/21 Mbps). However, your home will need to have a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection to support these NBN 250 speeds.

All of these NBN 100 plans have unlimited data and are contract-free, so you can leave them whenever you please. In fact, swapping your NBN provider every six months to make use of the various new customer deals is a great way to keep your monthly bill as low as possible.

You can find Kotaku Australia's breakdowns for each individual NBN speed tier here:

