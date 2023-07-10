These Are The Best NBN 100 Plans If You Want Internet Thats Fast And Affordable

If you’re looking for an internet connection that’s still relatively fast while remaining affordable, an NBN 100 plan is your best bet.

While an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 connection will keep you covered when it comes to superfast internet, those speeds come at a hefty price. An NBN 100 will still give you decent speeds and, depending on which provider you go with, you can snag one of these plans for under $80 per month.

A fair few providers are offering NBN 100 plans with introductory deals for new customers, so here are the cheapest and fastest plans that are currently available.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

For the outright cheapest, Tangerine is currently offering a connection for only $62.90 per month, for the first six months of your plan. After this discount period, your monthly bill will jump up to $89.90 per month. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 92Mbps.

Next up is Dodo, which is offering an introductory deal where you’ll pay $63.80 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month thereafter. While its initial price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, if you stick with Dodo, it’ll shake out to be cheaper in the long run. Dodo is also a bit faster, reporting evening speeds of 95Mbps). This offer is available until July 31.

Southern Phone is currently running a deal where you’ll receive a discounted NBN 100 plan for the first 12 months of your connection. That means you’ll be billed at $65 per month over your first year with the provider, and then $85 per month thereafter. Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion-free.

The next two cheapest plans happen to have typical evening speeds of 100Mbps as well. With SpinTel‘s introductory deal, you’ll pay be paying $69 per month for the first six months and then $79.95 per month after this discount period ends. Considering most full-price plans in this speed tier are around the $85 to $90 mark, this makes SpinTel one of the cheapest options available.

If you’re a new customer, Exetel‘s NBN 100/20 plan is $68.99 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

If you’re after quicker upload speeds, you can also connect to Exetel’s NBN 100/40 plan for $74.99 per month for the first six months. After this discount plan ends, you’ll be paying $88.99, which is a fairly small full-price difference between it and Exetel’s NBN 100/20 plan. It’s also the cheapest NBN 100/40 plan going, with Exetel reporting typical upload speeds of 34Mbps.

All of these NBN 100 plans have unlimited data and are contract-free, so you can leave them whenever you please. In fact, swapping your NBN provider every six months to make use of the various new customer deals is a great way to keep your monthly bill as low as possible.

This article has been updated since its original publication.